The Maine Warden Service is issuing a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Joseph Nolin of Etna. Mr. Nolin was last seen Sunday morning, October 30, 2022 at approximately 8:45 am. He was in the area of his son’s residence on Dunham Road in Etna going to check game cameras. Mr. Nolin is a white male 5’9”, 160 lbs., with white hair and brown eyes. He does have a beard and wears glasses but it is unknown if he was wearing them at the time. He was last seen wearing jeans, a plaid shirt and is not wearing hunter orange. Mr. Nolin suffers from several medical conditions. He also does not have a cell phone. If located please call the Maine Warden Service at 207.973.3700 Opt. 9.

Thank you for your assistance in this matter.

