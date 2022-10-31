Troop F Weekly Report 10-24 to 10-30-22

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Monticello and observed a pickup with the body removed and a snowmobile trailer, with its wheels still attached, welded to the frame. The vehicle did not meet numerous inspection standards and was stopped. After an investigation, it was discovered the driver, had two active arrest warrants. The man was arrested without incident and brought to the barracks where he posted bail. The truck was taken by the man’s brother back to his home.
Incident Type: SPECIALTY TEAM
Date: 10/24/2022
Town: MCJA
Trooper: TR. LEVESQUE
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque and K-9 Rocco completed their sixth week of K-9 drug detection school at MCJA.
Incident Type: SPECIALTY TEAM
Date: 10/27/2022
Town: Houlton
Trooper: TR. MERCHANT
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Merchant responded to the Aroostook County Jail for a DRE. Houlton Police Department advised they had pulled a male over who they believed to be under the influence of drugs. Tr. Merchant conducted her evaluation and found that the male was under the influence of drugs.
Incident Type: TRAINING
Date: 10/24/2022
Town: orono
Trooper: Cpl. Casavant
Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant attended two days of training for Supervising Patrol Critical Incidents taught through the National Tactical Officers Association.
Incident Type: THEFT
Date: 10/24/2022
Town: van buren
Trooper: tr. curtin
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin took a theft report from a remote camp in Van Buren. The victim called to report someone had stolen a generator from outside sometime within the last month. The investigation is ongoing.
Incident Type: traffic summons
Date: 10/24/2022
Town: van buren
Trooper: tr. curtin
Brief Synopsis: While Tr. Curtin was at Van Buren High School following up from a previous complaint, they advised someone had passed a stopped school bus earlier in the morning. As a result, Tr. Curtin charged a Van Buren man with Passing a Stopped School Bus.
Incident Type: trespass
Date: 10/29/2022
Town: van buren
Trooper: tr. curtin
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin and Cpl. Casavant responded to a Van Buren residence after a man called to report a female subject had shown up at his residence and was causing a disturbance. After meeting with the complainant, it was determined no crimes had been committed but the owner of the residence wanted the female removed. The woman was issued a trespass warning for the house and left willingly. The female has been trespassed from several properties in Van Buren.
