COVID-19 Daily Update 10-31-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 31, 2022, there are currently 972 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been eight deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,522 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Fayette County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old male from Fayette County, an 89-year old female from Mineral County, an 88-year old female from Braxton County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 84-year old male from Raleigh County.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and to those who are currently battling COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue fighting this disease through vaccines and boosters.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (60), Boone (12), Braxton (8), Brooke (3), Cabell (88), Calhoun (4), Clay (5), Doddridge (3), Fayette (18), Gilmer (2), Grant (15), Greenbrier (13), Hampshire (15), Hancock (8), Hardy (6), Harrison (38), Jackson (14), Jefferson (23), Kanawha (80), Lewis (9), Lincoln (8), Logan (13), Marion (45), Marshall (5), Mason (17), McDowell (12), Mercer (26), Mineral (20), Mingo (13), Monongalia (34), Monroe (12), Morgan (8), Nicholas (9), Ohio (19), Pendleton (6), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (12), Putnam (34), Raleigh (63), Randolph (15), Ritchie (5), Roane (14), Summers (11), Taylor (12), Tucker (3), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (32), Webster (3), Wetzel (16), Wirt (2), Wood (47), Wyoming (16). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.