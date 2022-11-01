LAMOUR Clinic Is Pleased To Announce the Expansion of Services Throughout Multicultural Communities
EINPresswire.com/ -- LAMOUR Community Health Institute is a multi-service community-based agency that is committed to advocating and providing community-based, culturally competent, and comprehensive programming services.
LAMOUR Clinic is dedicated to expanding services to help the community and currently offering services for:
- Geriatrics
- Adults
- Adolescents
- Children
- The service and location expansion will help LAMOUR Clinic better serve the community and offer more extensive community programs and accessible services.
- In order to create a bigger impact, LAMOUR Clinic is seeking more stakeholders, donations, and committee members to further its mission to serve the community.
LAMOUR Clinic is very grateful for current supporters such as current staff, Governance Board Members, Behavioral Health committee members, Educational committee members, community committee members, and stakeholders.
By partnering with LAMOUR Clinic you are helping create more accessible, culturally supported, and essential services for your community members who need them the most.
LAMOUR Clinic is excited to continue expanding and offering more services as our team, committee members, and stakeholders grow.
If you are interested in learning more about how you can get involved, click here.
About LAMOUR Clinic
LAMOUR is a holistic multicultural health clinic that provides services for geriatrics, adults, adolescents, and children. Combining evidence-based behavioral health interventions with in-home and community-based support services provides life-changing mental health care for the community.
Chelsea Swift
Rose & Gold Agency
