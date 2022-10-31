Triad Real Estate Partners Sells 75-Unit New Construction Multifamily Asset in Springfield, MO
The attractive in-place assumable debt on the asset really helped get this transaction done in this changing interest rate environment”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triad Real Estate Partners is pleased to announce the recent sale of The Northgate Apartments in Springfield, MO. Developed in 2020, The Northgate Apartments consists of 75 newly finished Studio and One Bedroom Units. The property achieved a sales price was $6,490,000, or $86,533 per unit. Northgate is located just north of downtown Springfield with a current MSA population of 468,000. The property is 100% occupied and the highly amenitized units are best-in-class for the market.
The seller was represented by Triad Real Estate Partners, and they are a local owner and developer who completed this asset in 2020. The Buyer, a Boise-based private investor, was represented by Curtis Cliff from the Boise office of Cushman and Wakefield.
Formed in 2010 by three partners, Triad Real Estate Partners has now grown to a team of 15+ members with a combined 200+ years of experience in commercial real estate. Triad strives to be the premier private multi-family and student housing real estate brokerage company in the country. The Triad team has closed over 500 transactions covering over 60,000 multi-family and student housing units with an aggregate value over $3 billion.
Triad maintains its headquarters in Chicago with regional offices in Ann Arbor, MI, Louisville, KY and St Augustine, FL. Historically focused on the Midwest, Triad has increasingly expanded nationwide. No other firm takes the time to understand the deep nuances of each of the markets they work in and this is the value we bring to our clients. Reach out and see how we can work together in 2022
