Cleeman Realty Group arranges the $12,800,000 sale of Mariner Crossing Shopping Center in Spring Hill, Florida
The buyer was attracted to the strong performing Winn Dixie as it fits in well with their grocery portfolio”SPRING HILL, FLORIDA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleeman Realty Group is pleased to announce the $12,800,000 off-market sale of Mariner Crossing Shopping Center, a Winn Dixie anchored retail center located in Spring Hill, Florida. The property sits on approximately 12 acres and consists of 97,812 SF. The property includes a strong lineup of local, regional, and national tenants and was 92% occupied at the time of sale. The Winn Dixie recently underwent a complete store remodel at this location that has helped to drive strong sales to this location. The center benefits from being situated at a signalized intersection of Mariner Blvd and Northcliffe Blvd.
— Michael Cleeman
Michael Cleeman of Cleeman Realty Group represented the buyer and Gary Brown of Ideal Management represented the seller in this off-market transaction.
“The buyer was attracted to the strong performing Winn Dixie as it fits in well with their grocery portfolio,” said Cleeman.
