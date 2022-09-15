Cleeman Realty Group arranges the $3,042,000 sale of a net lease Brookshire’s in Sweetwater, TX
“The buyer was attracted to the strong sales, low rent and long term net lease with zero Landlord responsibilities,” said Seelenfreund.”SWEETWATER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleeman Realty Group is pleased to announce the sale of a Brookshire’s grocery store in Sweetwater, Texas. The 39,692 SF grocery store is located at 501 E. Broadway Avenue and sits on a 2.07 AC lot. The Brookshire’s is undergoing a $5 million dollar store renovation and continues to be the top supermarket choice in the city.
Michael Cleeman and Sam Seelenfreund of Cleeman Realty Group represented the buyer in this transaction and Caroline Binning (JLL) represented the seller.
“The buyer was attracted to the strong sales, low rent and long term net lease with zero Landlord responsibilities,” said Seelenfreund.
Cleeman Realty Group is a full-service real estate advisory and investment group, specializing in the investment sales of retail, multifamily and industrial properties throughout the United States. The Cleeman team utilizes deeply rooted industry contacts to identify and evaluate off-market transactions with unparalleled efficiency. To sell your property or to inquire about our available acquisition opportunities, please contact one of our team members at www.cleeman.com
