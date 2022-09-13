Cleeman Realty Group arranges the $3,200,000 off-market sale of South Plaza in Norwich, NY
The buyer was attracted to the tenant lineup and upside potential at this location”NORWICH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleeman Realty Group is pleased to announce the off-market sale of South Plaza in Norwich, NY. The 141,402 SF shopping center was 56% occupied at the time of closing and features a strong lineup of national tenants including Tractor Supply Company, Dollar General, and Aaron’s. The property sits on a 34.22-acre site off the highly trafficked New York State Route 12.
— Sam Seelenfreund
Jeremy Scheer and Sam Seelenfreund of Cleeman Realty Group represented the buyer and Dominic Pavia of Pavia Real Estate represented the seller in this transaction.
“The buyer was attracted to the tenant lineup and upside potential at this location,” said Seelenfreund.
Cleeman Realty Group is a full-service real estate advisory and investment group, specializing in the investment sales of retail, multifamily and industrial properties throughout the United States. The Cleeman team utilizes deeply rooted industry contacts to identify and evaluate off-market transactions with unparalleled efficiency. To sell your property or to inquire about our available acquisition opportunities, please contact one of our team members at www.cleeman.com
Michael Cleeman
Cleeman Realty Group
+1 646-838-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn