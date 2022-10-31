St. Albans / Multiple Charges / Arrest on Warrant
CASE#: 22A2006141
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper J. Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/28/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. Enosburg
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: Trenten Scott
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to a residence in Enosburg for the report of a domestic assault that just occurred. Investigation revealed that Trenton Scott assaulted a family member and prevented the family member from calling the police by damaging their phone.
Scott was later located on 10/30/22 in Enosburg and was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant out of Franklin County. Scott was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. He was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on the arrest warrant with $200 bail and issued a citation for the crimes of Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/22
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
