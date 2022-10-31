St. Albans / Multiple Charges / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2006141

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper J. Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/28/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. Enosburg

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: Trenten Scott

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to a residence in Enosburg for the report of a domestic assault that just occurred. Investigation revealed that Trenton Scott assaulted a family member and prevented the family member from calling the police by damaging their phone.

Scott was later located on 10/30/22 in Enosburg and was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant out of Franklin County. Scott was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. He was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on the arrest warrant with $200 bail and issued a citation for the crimes of Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/22

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.