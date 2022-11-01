Signature Bank of Georgia Appoints Charlie Brown as New CEO
I am thrilled to be joining a bank that has assembled a knowledgeable, veteran team along with a dynamic technology infrastructure put in place under the leadership of Deutsch.”SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Bank of Georgia (“SBGA”) (OTCPK: SGBG) Board of Directors along with founding Chief Executive Officer and President, Freddie Deutsch, are pleased to announce the appointment of veteran banker, Charles G. “Charlie” Brown as Chief Executive Officer.
Brown possesses an extensive successful background with over 20 years of experience in community banking in both the Atlanta area and Florida banks, in addition to a 30-year career in the industry. He has successfully created start-up banks where he served as President and CEO of a banking organization in Florida for 10 years and provided oversight of two bank charters and acquired an additional bank during his tenure. Brown has served on the FDIC Community Bank Advisory Board in Washington, D.C., as well as roles with the American Bankers Association, the Chamber of Commerce, ARGUS Foundation, Commercial Investment Division of the Board of Realtors, United Way, the FBA PAC Committee and FBA Board of Directors. Brown is a graduate of Ohio State University and the Stonier Graduate Banking School.
Allen Brock, Chairman of the Board, states, “Charlie’s significant experience in banking combined with his leadership skills and high personal energy level will help fuel Signature’s mission of future growth and being the preferred community bank for Sandy Springs and the Atlanta area.” Allen Brock added, “Freddie Deutsch will move into a newly created role as Vice-Chairman. Deutsch has served as the founding CEO and President for 17 years and led the bank through some exceedingly difficult times, including the Great Recession. Deutsch will remain actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the bank, working closely with Charlie to ensure the growth aspirations of the bank are achieved.” Brown states, “I am thrilled to be joining a bank that has assembled a knowledgeable, veteran team along with a dynamic technology infrastructure put in place under the leadership of Deutsch.”
Charlie Brown will be located at the Signature Bank of Georgia headquarters in Sandy Springs. His email address is cbrown@signaturebankga.com and phone number is 470-799-9288.
Established in 2005, Signature Bank of Georgia is the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Sandy Springs, Georgia, one of the most affluent communities in the country. The bank offers a full range of business and consumer deposit products and loans in the metropolitan Atlanta area and is a preferred lender with the Small Business administration. Giving back to the community is an integral part of the bank’s mission. Signature Bank of Georgia is located at 6065 Roswell Road, between Hammond and Hildebrand Drives and a Loan Production Office is also located in Suwanee at 1186 Satellite Blvd., Suite 100. Signature Bank of Georgia is listed on the OTC – Pink Market under the symbol “SGBG.” The Bank is not affiliated with Signature Bank of New York. For more information about Signature Bank or SBA Loans Atlanta, visit the websites at SignatureBankGA.com, SBALoansAtlanta.com or call Lawanna Saxon, Managing Director of Marketing at (404) 256-7702.
