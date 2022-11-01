Charleston’s Premier Brazilian Steakhouse Offers Dining Deals for Holiday Parties Throughout December
Galpão Gaucho to Offer $50 and $25 Dining Vouchers to Parties of Fifteen or MoreCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Holiday season is a time for celebrating with one another which is why Downtown Charleston’s premier Brazilian Steakhouse, Galpão Gaucho, is excited to announce they will be offering deals for parties of fifteen or more who dine throughout the month of December 2022.
When a party of 15+ people books a group holiday table at Galpão Gaucho, the host will receive a $50 dining voucher and additional guests will receive $25 dining vouchers. To take advantage of this deal, interested parties must fill out a group dining form on Galpão Gaucho’s website with the words “early booking” and a member of the Galpão Gaucho booking team will reach out to the host with a contract. This form must be completed before Wednesday, November 23rd to take advantage of the deal.
“We are so excited to provide large groups with our full rodizio menu experience,” says General Manager, Edson Ludwig. “Our unique culinary experience at Galpão Gaucho allows guests to enjoy appetizers, a gourmet salad bar with 45 items to choose from, 17 unlimited cuts of meat, side dishes, and desserts — we are confident that it will be a hit this Holiday season.”
This deal at Galpão Gaucho is only available throughout December 2022 with the full rodizio menu experience. Dining vouchers are valid from Sunday to Friday starting January 1st, 2023 — June 30th, 2023 (excluding Holidays and not applicable with any other offers or coupons). Please note that the dining voucher cannot be redeemed for the bar menu and cannot be applied to alcoholic beverages. For more information, visit Galpão Gaucho’s website or reach out via phone at (854) 999-3950.
Galpão Gaucho opened its doors in Napa Valley in 2016 as an authentic Brazilian Steakhouse that is inspired by the Gaucho culture and the dining tradition of the Brazilian cowboy. With 17 different cuts of meat on the menu, there is something for everyone to enjoy at any one of their five locations across the country, including here in downtown Charleston, SC.
