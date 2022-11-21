Veteran-Owned Altruistic Joe Coffee Offers Brew From Guatemalan Women-Owned Farm

Altruistic Joe Coffee Libby and Jamie Jenks, owners of Altruistic Joe

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurs Libby and Jamie Jenks are owners of Altruistic Joe Coffee, a veteran-owned, online small business that sources coffee from independent, sustainable farms worldwide, freshly roasted just before shipping. Twenty percent of all net proceeds go to charitable causes. The mission behind this family-owned business is to sell “Great Coffee You Can Feel Good About.” Each non-profit that Altruistic Joe donates to has four stars or higher and at least a 90% score for accountability and transparency.

This all-American online coffee retailer fills the cups of many while answering the call of duty. Jamie, an Indiana University Kelley School of Business graduate, is a retired veteran with over twenty years of service in the United States Coast Guard. As a search and rescue helicopter pilot, he proudly served with dedication under the motto “so others may live.” Libby and Jaime both have a background in Chicago’s restaurant and bar industry. They envisioned a company committed to impeccable service and delivering a superior product.

As people approach the holiday season, Libby and Jaime are extremely proud to offer a delicious coffee, Guatemala Señora (Medium Roast), from all woman-owned farms in Guatemala. This is significant and groundbreaking because women in Guatemala are usually the coffee farm workers; from picking to exporting, but seldom the owners.

According to an article from coffeeheritageproject.com, “Women represent a good majority of the world’s 25 million coffee farmers and are the backbone of most coffee-growing communities. Coffee farming done well can be a source of wealth creation for women coffee farmers.”

This blend is supporting a rare group of farms that are actually owned by the women who work them. The Jenks state, “We are very excited to support these impressive women, as well as their families and communities.” This label features a blend from three independent farms and has the combined characteristics of brown sugar, roasted nuts, and fresh berries. These three woman-owned farms include:

• Jovita Castillo, Finca La Joya Grande in Santa Rosa, Nuevo Oriente

• Rita Cohen, Finca Santa Rita in Fraijanes

• Sofia Plocharski, Finca Armenia Lorena in San Marcos

Enjoy this sumptuous brew while supplies last. For more information, please contact Libby and Jaime Jenks at Website: www.altruisticjoe.com or Email: cs@altruisticjoe.com.