Culture and Civism Day for Peace and the Right to Happiness: "The Arab World Tour" is launched!

PARIS, FRANCE, FRANCE, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 2022 28th, the Day of Culture and Civic-mindedness for Peace and the Right to Happiness was held in favor of children from disadvantaged families.

This day, organized by the Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer, Secours Populaire français, and Étoile Civique, was the starting point for the "Arab World Tour" initiative.

The purpose of this day was to present and promote the universality of culture to young people to encourage world unity around shared values such as peace and the importance of the right to happiness, mainly through access to culture for all.

Transmission at the heart of the Day of Culture and Civism

On this occasion, the young beneficiaries of Secours Populaire Français could make several visits: to the Arc de Triomphe, a monument symbolizing civic-mindedness, to the UNESCO headquarters, and to the Institut du Monde Arabe, a unique cultural institute reflecting all the energies of the Arab world.

The day began with an opening speech by Claude Bartos, president of "L'Étoile Civique", who presented the institution and the Arc de Triomphe. This was followed by the "Étoile Civique" Medal and Diploma Ceremony.

Indeed, the "Étoile Civique", an organization crowned by the "Académie Française", honors courage and devotion to others by giving tribute to acts and behaviors that demonstrate this. While distinguishing from the most humble to the biggest, those who contribute to the enrichment of the collective heritage, to social life's improvement, and to Humanity's progress.

As such, Thierry Rayer, president of the "Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Pierre Pierre Rayer" was awarded the Gold Medal of "L'Étoile Civique" for his discovery "Universae Analysis, The Method of Analysis and Interpretation of the Works of Art", demonstrating that there is a common origin to all the cultures of Humanitý; which is thus a vector of reconciliation between the peoples around the Art and the Culture and of transmission of the Knowledge of the World Cultural Heritage.

Chrystelle Vidamment, general secretary of the "Cercle" received the Silver Medal of "L'Étoile Civique" for her contribution to the diffusion of the discovery "Universae Analysis".

Jean Louis Callens, general secretary of the "Secours Populaire français Fédération Nord" received the Gold Medal of "L'Étoile Civique" for his civic-mindedness, his generosity, and his devotion to the Secours Populaire français and Copains du monde for many years. Committed to solidarity against poverty and misery, Mr. Callens relentlessly helps families in precarious situations.

Finally, the children and young teenagers received the Diploma of Encouragement to Civic-mindedness from "L'Étoile Civique" because of their participation in the Day of Culture and Civic-mindedness. Still, they were also encouraged to discover art and culture as a vector of peace and thus of reconciliation between peoples.

Therefore, it is to reward each member's collective commitment and dedication that the various distinctions were awarded.

Discovering the importance of Culture, Peace, and the Right to Happiness - At the "Institut du monde arabe" and UNESCO under the patronage of the French National Commission for UNESCO

By organizing this day, the Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer reminds us that the transmission of our values to future generations must be the heart of our concerns to guarantee them the best possible future.

This day is all the more critical given the problematic context in which young people have been growing up for several years: health crisis, economic crisis, political crisis, and social crisis.

The day continued at the "Institut du monde arabe", where the children could visit the different spaces and learn more about the Arab peoples, culture, and the Muslim religion. This visit was organized in collaboration with Mrs. Imane Mostefaï Miquel, Director of educational actions and mediation, with the agreement of Mr. Jack Lang, President of the Institute, and Mr. Giraud-Telme, Diplomatic Advisor to the President.

Later in the afternoon, the young people went to UNESCO, where they met His Excellency Adam Al Mulla, Ambassador Permanent Delegate of the State of Kuwait to UNESCO, with whom they had a privileged and inspiring exchange.

The Ambassador reminded them of the values of respect, love, and sharing, but also how important it was to be happy, have dreams and ambitions and give oneself the means to achieve them.

The young people also exchanged with Mr. Cissé Moussa Mahalmoudou, Counselor to His Excellency the Ambassador Permanent Delegate of the Republic of Mali to UNESCO, and Mr. Toussaint Tiendrebeogo, Chief of Diversity and Cultural Expressions at UNESCO.

Mr. Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, thanked the “Cercle” for this day and apologized for not being able to be present during the visit to UNESCO.

The "Arab World Tour" initiative is launched

This Day officially launched the "Arab World Tour" initiative organized by the Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Pierre Rayer. This tour, aimed at the world of art and culture and, in fact, at the whole world, will continue in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. Will be at the side of the “Cercle” in this tour, the "Secours populaire français" and the children; and "L'Étoile Civique".

It will be the object of conferences explaining the discovery "Universæ Analysis" around the Universal Work of Constantin Brancusi, allowing everyone to read and understand the art and architecture existing since Antiquity. Its impact will be cultural, financial, and even geopolitical.

The Arab World Tour, of which the Transmission will be one of the essential parts, will also allow the meeting, the exchange, and the sharing between the children beneficiaries of the "Secours populaire français" and the children of Egyptian, Emirati, Qatari, Saudi or Kuwaiti nationality.