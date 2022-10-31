New DuraLabel FlowFinder Pipe Markers Increase OSHA Compliance and Worker Safety in a Snap
FlowFinder Snap Piper Markers are easy to apply, remove and reapply. Just uncoil and snap into place.
Operations can now easily and quickly uncoil and snap on pipe identification to be OSHA-compliant, safe, and efficient.
DuraLabel makes it easy for operations and safety managers to provide compliant, facility-wide visual communication anywhere, anytime, on any size pipe.”BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DuraLabel, the industry-leading provider of visual communication, label and sign printers, today introduced FlowFinder Snap Pipe Markers. DuraLabel FlowFinder Snap pipe markers securely attach to pipes in a snap, eliminating the need for adhesives or fasteners. Workers, maintenance managers, and plant engineers can now quickly and easily deploy and update pipe identification.
FlowFinder Snap solutions are easy to apply, adjust, and re-apply on any pipe size or material. The reusable markers can be removed for cleaning and inspection, then reapplied repeatedly. All products in the DuraLabel FlowFinder line meets both OSHA General Duty and ANSI/ASME A13.1 standards and are available for every size pipe from ¾” to over 10” in diameter.
"FlowFinder helps operations simplify pipe marking with premade pipe labels, valve tags, and other tools to support OSHA requirements, ANSI/ASME A13.1, and IIAR pipe marking guidelines.” Said Caleb Mayfield, DuraLabel’s Chief Technology Innovation Officer. “DuraLabel makes it easy for operations and safety managers to provide compliant, facility-wide visual communication anywhere, anytime, on any size pipe.”
Pipe Marking is Critical for Operational Compliance
Pipe marking communicates the contents of pipes and provides important details if specific hazards exist, such as extreme temperatures or pressure. Pipe markers are important for maintenance and emergency workers to easily identify pipe contents and respond to issues quickly and safely. OSHA recommends following ANSI/ASME A13.1 when labeling all pipes to help with general facility maintenance and communication. Facilities without pipe markers may receive citations, or experience worker injuries and safety incidents.
New Snap Pipe Markers Increase Operational Efficiency
The new FlowFinder Snap Pipe Markers improve plant-wide productivity. A worker can now simply uncoil the pipe marker, position the marker around the pipe, and snap it into place. Snap solutions reduce pipe marking application time up to 70%, compared to adhesive pipe markers. DuraLabel pipe markers also lower costs, as one label can mark the flow of contents in either direction. The low-glare matte finish is easy to see in all levels of light.
Pricing and Availability
DuraLabel FlowFinder products are available directly from the Graphic Products DuraLabel website or by calling a DuraLabel representative at 1-888-326-9244. Info on how pipes should be labeled, compliance standards and requirements is available in a free Pipe Marking Best Practices Guide.
About DuraLabel
DuraLabel solutions deliver innovative design software, industrial sign and label printers, all-purpose floor marking, multi-language signs and labels, and colored pipe markers for any facility’s compliance and safety requirements. DuraLabel backs up its products with world-class support and warranties. Learn more about how DuraLabel products can enhance the safety and efficiency of your facility at https://www.graphicproducts.com.
