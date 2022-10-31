Readfield Fatal Crash

From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On Sunday, October, 20, 2022 at approximately 3:00pm, Maine State Troopers responded to the area of Scribner Hill Rd and Gorden Rd in Readfield for a reported single vehicle crash with serious injury and entrapment. Once on scene Troopers discovered the female driver 43-year-old Martha Shellman of Maine (the town is not known at this time) was already deceased. Martha had been operating a 2012 Dodge Journey southbound on Gorden Rd when she crossed the center line, went off the road and crash head on into a tree. Martha is believed to have been involved in another crash minutes prior in Belgrade. The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Belgrade crash. Speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash, but further investigation is needed. Martha was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Assisting the Maine State Police are the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, Readfield FD and Winthrop Rescue.

