Sabio Group’s ‘makepositive’ secures digital infrastructure builder CityFibre, on multi-year contract
Sabio’s ‘makepositive’ to support CityFibre’s growth by implementing and maintaining Salesforce Marketing Cloud & ongoing CRM engagement expertise
makepositive demonstrated outstanding levels of Salesforce expertise & has a track record in quality and speed of delivery that will help us achieve a scalable digitalized environment.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • CityFibre is the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform
— Dan Ramsay, Chief Marketing Officer at CityFibre
• CityFibre has completed 25% of its 8 million home rollout and is building a new generation of full fibre infrastructure for the UK
• Sabio’s ‘makepositive’ to support CityFibre’s growth by implementing and maintaining Salesforce Marketing Cloud & ongoing CRM engagement expertise
PRESS RELEASE:
Sabio Group’s Salesforce CRM consultancy business, ‘makepositive’, has secured a multi-year contract with CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, which has recently completed 25% of its 8 million home rollout to a third of the UK market, including 800k businesses, 400k public sector sites and 250k 5G access points.
CityFibre’s digital infrastructure enables its wholesale customers to serve reliable full-fibre broadband to homes, businesses, schools and hospitals, as well as supporting the deployment of 5G services.
Sabio’s ‘makepositive’ - a dedicated multi-award-winning Salesforce consulting partner and one of the longest-standing Salesforce partners in the UK – is supporting CityFibre’s growth plans in a multi-year agreement managing and maintaining the roll-out of Salesforce Marketing Cloud.
The project is to help CityFibre optimise customer engagement, drive demand for its services and gain valuable insights. ‘makepositive’ will also provide customer engagement expertise ahead of a full Salesforce CRM system implementation.
Dan Ramsay, Chief Marketing Officer at CityFibre, said: “We have been looking for expert partners to support the growth of our automated systems, helping us to create a scalable digitalised environment.
“makepositive demonstrated outstanding levels of Salesforce expertise, industry understanding and has a track record in quality and speed of delivery that will help us achieve this.
“Their extensive experience and skills will ensure we are well positioned to rapidly build on our existing customer engagement foundations.”
Sam Joyce, Director of Telecoms and Hi-Tech at ‘makepositive’, said: “This is the beginning of CityFibre’s ‘Customer 360 view’ which is going to be so important for them as they expand and grow in the coming years.
“They are an exciting business in an exciting industry; an industry which they have continued to disrupt since their inception.
“We are thrilled that they have chosen ‘makepositive’ to support them in building the foundations of their CRM and customer engagement strategy.”
*Salesforce, Salesforce Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
*****ends*****
Joe O'Brien
Sabio Group
+44 7825 170269
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn