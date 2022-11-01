Solifi named among great places to work list by The Secured Lender

2022 listing profiles the best companies to work for in the secured finance industry

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi™, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced The Secured Lender named Solifi to its inaugural 2022 Great Places to Work list. This recognition is testament to Solifi’s commitment in attracting and retaining talent through a range of initiatives, including an entrepreneurial company culture, competitive compensation, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), work-life balance, and attractive perks.

Solifi is a global, unified, and energized fintech software provider supporting more than 300 secured finance customers worldwide. A blend of experienced employees and new talent means Solifi team members and customers alike benefit from decades of valuable experience as well as new ideas and fresh perspectives.

“I am delighted that our organization has been recognized with this important accolade,” says David Hamilton, CEO of Solifi. “Solifi is committed to creating an inclusive and diverse culture of innovation where all employees feel empowered and engaged to reshape, define, and build a world-class solutions company. With customers at the heart of everything we do, we look to provide an environment where innovation can thrive and customer challenges can be solved.”

Read the full article about Solifi’s culture and career opportunities here.

Please visit our careers page at solifi.com/careers to learn more about Solifi and open positions.

Get in touch to find out how Solifi can help improve the customer experience, increase risk management capabilities, and streamline secured finance business operations. You can stay up-to-date on all our news by joining the Solifi LinkedIn community.

About Solifi

Solifi is a leading global organization delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.