Peters Ice Cream and Montague launch Rescue Pops - Plums Up to combat food waste

Rescue Pops, a delicious sorbet made from Aussie plums New Rescue Pops - a delicious plum sorbet on a stick Montague Australian plums growing on tree

Peters Ice Cream and Montague have come together to create Rescue Pops, a sorbet made from Aussie plums headed for landfill because they’re slightly blemished.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peters Ice Cream, this country’s most loved ice cream brand, has partnered with leading Australian, third generation, family-owned fresh produce company, Montague , to create Rescue Pops - Plums Up – a delicious frozen fruit sorbet stick made from rescued and repurposed premium Montague plums that were destined for landfill, but are just too good to waste.In Australia, 7.6 million tonnes of food waste ends up in landfill each year, equalling about 312kg per person. Much of this waste is perfectly edible but rejected due to minor blemishes and imperfections.Stone fruits like plums are one of the most common fruits to end up in landfill as they’re prone to bruising, are highly perishable and have limited opportunities for juicing or repurposing.Peters and Montague realised the biggest impact they can have on food waste is to work together to save unwanted plums by turning them into a frozen treat the whole family can enjoy. Rescue Pops - Plums Up were born!According to Peters Country Head, Emma-Jane Collins, it’s important for Australia’s most prominent food brands to highlight and address the issue of food waste.“Addressing the food waste problem in Australia is essential for environmental sustainability and something we are passionate about at Peters Ice Cream. By partnering with a sustainable stone fruit grower like Montague, we’re actively showing how brands with aligned values can work together to minimise waste in a creative, delicious way.”According to Montague Managing Director, Scott Montague, the partnership with Peters Ice Cream connected two companies with similar commitments to long-term sustainability and a keen environmental focus.“Aligning with Peters is an exceptional opportunity for us to lead by example as we embed sustainability into every aspect of our operations,” he said.As well as saving imperfect Aussie plums from landfill, Peters will assist in closing the loopon food waste by funding 200,000 meals for Australians in need through Foodbank.“This initiative not only helps us reduce Australia’s food waste – saving perfectly good fruit from ending up in landfill - it will also enable us to add additional strength to our alliance with Foodbank by donating much-needed meals for many Aussies in need,” says Collins.Peters and Montague invite all Australians to reframe their thinking and perceptions of food that might appear a little different but is just as nutritious and delicious. Let’s celebrate the beautiful and blemished, the perfectly imperfect and rescue these orchard rejects by turning them into delicious frozen fruit sorbet treats. We can all make a difference, even if it’s just by salvaging one unique fruit at a time.Rescue Pops - Plums Up sorbet sticks are a delicious snack the whole family can feel good about. Naturally gluten-free, plant-based Rescue Pops have no artificial colours or flavours and contain only 56 calories per serve.Woolworths supermarkets have partnered with Peters and Montague to bring Rescue Pops – Plums Up to market, and will be exclusively ranging this product nationally from October (just in time for summer!), in an eight-pack for $8.50 RRP.

The creation of Peters, Rescue Pops - a new sustainable frozen treat