The Institute of Space Commerce Welcomes Two New Fellows
Ali Akhtar, a satellite leader, as new ISC Fellow; and Benjamin Shapiro, graduate student at the International Space University, as new Junior Fellow
We are delighted that Ali Akhtar & Benjamin Shapiro have joined our mission of bringing a million new minds to the discussion of space commerce and moving humanity forward as a multiplanetary species”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Space industry continues to accelerate, the Institute of Space Commerce (ISC) continues to grows along with it, by adding top leaders that will contribute to the industry’s future for open minds, open source, and open space for youth.
The ISC has reflected on the economic growth of the space industry, withstanding the global pandemic, and setting new precedents. For example, the recent Falcon 9 flight carrying the Dragon Endurance spacecraft brought four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS): NASA’s Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina. The launch historically marks Nicole Mann as the first Native American woman in space and the first woman to command a SpaceX mission. The Institute supports innovation, and the opening of industry for youth and those of talent from historically marginalized communities.
Mr. Ali Akhtar, a satellite communications industry business leader, has joined the ISC mission to make space more accessible for youth. Akhtar works closely with the global industry’s technology leaders ensuring that the satellite industry in Pakistan stays abreast of and contributes to the global technological roadmap.
Mr. Benjamin Shapiro has held internships in NASA’s Office of the Chief Technologist and at The Aerospace Corporation, where he performed costs estimation, economic and market analysis, and technology forecasting for National Security Space. His outstanding skills and experience will help communicate the future we want to foster for youth in outer space.
“We are delighted that both Ali Akhtar and Benjamin Shapiro have joined our mission of bringing a million new minds to the vital discussion of space commerce and moving humanity forward as a multiplanetary species Together, they join a group of highly skilled fellows who have contributed to the field of outer space,” emphasized Dr. Michael Potter, ISC Co-Founder.
“Since we started the ISC in 2020, we have sought not only highly skilled but passionate and kind individuals to join our family. I believe that Ali and Benjamin represent just that and will help change space. With the addition of the new fellows, our brain trust of eleven fellows now covers an even broader spectrum of industries, functions, age groups and experiences. We strive to diversify even further and ensure that our mantra of free markets, free minds, free space resonates with the younger generations,” explained Chris Stott, ISC Co-Founder.
About The Institute of Space Commerce
The Institute of Space Commerce is a US 501 c(3) incorporated in Texas focused on uniquely contributing to the long-term discussion, debate and acceleration of humanity as commercially sustainable multiplanetary species. There can be a better future for us all. We just have to make it happen. Access to space fundamentally changes the equation for the human race. It grants us access to new sources of energy, new resources, and is already improving the lives of every man, woman, and child in the world. We just need to do more. Want to help us change the equation? Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness to maximize humanity's ability to explore, expand, and to be free. Free markets, free minds, free space.
