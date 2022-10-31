Rocky Mountain Motorsports announces it will run the SRL season finale
Colorado based Rocky Mountain Motorsports (RMM) will bring the 05 and 89 Super Late Model to the SRL season finale at Irwindale Speedway
We are really excited to take on the challenge of an SRL event. I couldn't be more excited to take this team, these cars, and these drivers to such a great venue like Irwindale.”FT. COLLINS, CO, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocky Mountain Motorsports president Kevin Steinke announced he will be bringing his two-car team for their 2022 SRL debut in the season finale at Irwindale Speedway in California. Said Steinke, “We’ve been working really hard this year with our program and our drivers to be in a position to get to a tour event with the SRL. After we brought home a 2nd and 4th place finish in our season championship, we felt like it was the right time. We don’t take a step like this lightly and we know the quality of teams and drivers that are racing SRL. I’m definitely excited to take this team to California and run at a such a great venue.”
— Kevin Stinke President Rocky Mountain Motorsports
The two drivers, Nick Cooper in the 05 and Zach Morris in the 89 will pilot the VanDoorn chassis vehicles. Nick Cooper comes off a stellar season which includes two wins and a number of top five's while his teammate Zach Morris grabbed the Rookie of the Year and the most top 5 finishes. Both drivers showed significant improvement in their second and first year in the series respectively. Nick talked to us about the challenge of going to an SRL event saying, “When we started in the SLM series a couple of years ago, SRL racing seemed a ways away. With the support from Kevin and the RMM team, we’ve completely changed our program and have created a strong relationship with VanDoorn racing and that has really made a big difference. Personally, I’m ready to take on another challenge and SRL is where we’ve set our sights.”
The RMM team consists of Kevin and Melissa Steinke, Kristian T Mathisen, Cindy Davies, Randy Jorgensen, Kent Scott, John Carlson, Fred Turner, Donnie and Wes Gregory, Jeff and Brian Groff, Brian and Cade Fox, Nick and Stephanie Cooper, Rick and Zach Morris, Jon Beach, Jack Cooper, Alex Kaminsky, Josh Jeanneret.
Catch all the racing at Irwindale Speedway November 12th, 2022. Main events start at 7pm. You can also check out the LIVE broadcast on MavTV
https://www.mavtv.com/live-events-schedule/.
Jeff Cummings
Fox Force Five
email us here