Zach Morris Racing Announces SRL Debut at Irwindale Speedway

16-year-old Zach Morris announces his SRL racing debut November 12th,2022 in the series finale at Irwindale Speedway
Racing at Irwindale Speedway has been a dream of mine since we first started racing these cars. I can't wait to get out there and race with the best in the West.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off his 2022 Rookie of the Year performance at Colorado National Speedway, Zach Morris announced his intentions to race at Irwindale Speedway on November 12th 2022. Along with the Rocky Mountain Motorsports team, owned by Kevin Steinke, Zach will be traveling from Denver, Colorado to join 30 of the best Super Late Model teams in the West. The SRL tour, in operation since 2001, is a regular stop for many Super Late Model greats including Kyle Busch, Bubba Pollard, and Derek Thorn. Although it has been retooled several times during that period with different divisions, it has emerged as the strongest race field in the Western US for the SLM class.
Zach’s racing career has been filled with highlights, including a couple of national championships in QMA and Bandoleros along with Legend and Pro-Truck Rookie of the Year awards at Colorado National Speedway. Traveling to the Chilly Willy last year he managed a 6th place finish in his first full-field Super Late Model event. “The whole team is really excited to be a part of an SRL event. Traveling to Irwindale has been a dream of mine since we started in the SLM class. We’ve got some events under our belt now but this will be my first time on half-mile track which presents some new challenges. We feel like we’re up for it and I can’t thank Rocky Mountain Motorsports enough for the time and energy they put into our car to make sure it’s ready to compete.” Kevin Steinke, president of Rocky Mountain Motorsports continued, “Our team has been building toward a tour event like this for the entire year. Both of our cars and drivers have had incredible years finishing in the top 5 in points and this felt like the right time to take the next step.”
Zach races the 89 VanDoorn machine while his teammate Nick Cooper pilots the 05 VanDoorn. “It’s been a great year,” Nick said, “we had a chance to grab a championship and managed to get a couple of wins and between both cars we grabbed a bunch of top 5’s. We’re excited for a chance to take a step up in competition and see where we are.”
If you get a chance, make sure to try and catch the race at Irwindale Speedway on November 12, 2022. Gates open at 4pm and main events start at 7pm. If you can’t catch it live, catch the LIVE broadcast on MavTV, LIVE Events Schedule | MAVTV Motorsports Network.
