Colorado National Speedway Season Results

Zach Morris and the 89 Van Doorn Super Late Model

16-year-old Zach Morris continued to impress bringing home Rookie of the Year and 4th in points in his first season in the flagship Super Late Model class.

I felt like we continued to improve throughout the year and in the final race we had the car to win. Rookie of the Year was great but I was more proud of the number of top 5 finishes we posted.” — Zach Morris