Colorado National Speedway Season Results
16-year-old Zach Morris continued to impress bringing home Rookie of the Year and 4th in points in his first season in the flagship Super Late Model class.
I felt like we continued to improve throughout the year and in the final race we had the car to win. Rookie of the Year was great but I was more proud of the number of top 5 finishes we posted.”ERIE, COLORADO, USA, October 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 22nd marked the end of another fantastic and surprising season as the annual awards banquet showcased many of the usual suspects but also featured some new faces doing big things. While the weather seemed to play an unusually large role in the number of main events that were completed, it also increased the drama and the pressure each week as the points races were squeezed into high intensity, high risk showdowns. Everyone battling for the points titles could feel there was really no room for mistakes and every battle on the track whether it was for first or 15th felt important. Across all of the marquee classes, the points battles were tight and championship nights were incredibly intense.
— Zach Morris
Throughout the season, one driver in the Super Late Model (SLM) class stood out from the crowd, 16-year-old Zach Morris. In his first season in Colorado National Speedway’s top division, Zach roared his 89 VanDoorn chassis to the most top 5’s for the season. Comfortably walking away with the Rookie of the Year trophy and 4th place finish in the overall points, Zach said, “We came off a strong season where I was Rookie of the Year in the Pro Truck division in 2021 so I knew the stakes were higher. The field in Supers (SLM) is so strong and we knew we couldn’t make any big mistakes. I have to give all the credit to Rocky Mountain Motorsports and Kevin Steinke who take such great care of my car and make sure I have a top 5 car every race. I also have to give a shout out to VanDoorn racing and Butch and Sonny who helped us along the way. Finally, all my sponsors, including CallEvo, Royal Purple, and Groff’s Auto who kept us in the fight!” Kevin Steinke, owner of the Rocky Mountain Motorsports team also noted, “We achieved almost everything as a team we set out for ourselves in 2022. We grabbed a couple of wins, and a bunch of top 5’s. We have an incredibly committed and strong group behind this race team. We’re going to continue to build off of this momentum in 2023.”
Here is a complete list of the class champions is 2022:
• Super Late Model – Cody Dempster
• Pro Truck –Curtis Heldenbrand
• Late Model – Dan Alamaa
• GAM – Kyle Clegg
• Figure 8 –Travis Sanders
• Super Stock – Chris Cox
• Pure Stock – Kyle Carrasco
• Legends – Chris Eggleston
Congratulations to all the drivers and best of luck in 2023!
Jeff Cummings
Fox Force Five
email us here