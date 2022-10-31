Benchmark Digital Officially Joins Global Reporting Initiative as a Certified Software Partner
Benchmark Digital has joined the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) as a certified solutions partner.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Digital, provider of the Benchmark ESG® cloud-based Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) software solutions platform, has joined the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) as a certified solutions partner as part of their continuous efforts to expand subscriber access to global and universal ESG and sustainability reporting standards. The certification with GRI, provider of the world’s most widely used sustainability reporting standards, further enhances the ready-to-go support, resources, and ESG Disclosure Reporting frameworks that Benchmark offers to organizations as they align with ESG, sustainability, and non-financial reporting and disclosure best practices to achieve sustainability performance improvements and ESG program success.
“Benchmark is proud to be licensed as a GRI Certified Partner. As we further enhance our support to our subscribers with their Sustainability and ESG programs through our Benchmark ESG solutions platform, GRI is a critical partner in providing transparent and accurate reporting,” said Benchmark CEO and Founder R. Mukund. “Our investment in sustainability and ESG practices is allowing us to provide the highest level of support to our subscribers while also enabling us to contribute to the ongoing development of this critical professional practice. We congratulate GRI for the way they have taken sustainability reporting forward over the last 25 years, and we look forward to partnering with them as we face the next critical phase of this challenge.”
GRI was founded in 1997 and the GRI Standards are developed in collaboration with investors, regulators, governments, and other stakeholders. They encompass a complete set of sustainability disclosures that enable transparency on an organization’s impacts. Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Standards are made up of three interconnected systems; the GRI Universal Standards for all organizations, GRI Sector Standards for individual industries, and GRI Topic Standards to address specific topic areas. With a global presence and thousands of organizations reporting, the Standards provide a framework for responsible business in relation to the environment, economy, and human rights.
“GRI is committed to enabling any organization—large or small, private or public—to understand and report on their impacts on the economy, environment, and people in a comparable and credible way,” comments Piers Horner, Senior Manager for the Certified Software and Tools program at GRI. “We are extremely pleased that Benchmark has joined our growing list of Certified Software Partners, helping their clients to use the GRI Standards to fulfil their sustainability reporting needs.”
The Benchmark team has integrated the GRI taxonomy into their newest solution, ESG Director™, an enterprise ESG data management solution that supports ESG program management, cross-functional team engagement in KPI tracking, and annual disclosure reporting. The comprehensive, fully integrated solution was recently recognized by the Environmental + Energy Leader as a 2022 Top Product and supports a multitude of key reporting frameworks including GRI, CDP, and SASB, with extensions planned for release to include BRSR from SEBI/India and the European CSRD.
“With the GRI Standards fully integrated into our Benchmark ESG platform, our users can streamline their data management processes, and ensure rapid, accurate, and material disclosures,” shared Peter Walsh, Director of ESG Market Strategy and Partnerships. “Our Sustainability and ESG platform provides the basis for sound program management, leading to improvement in operational performance and more sustainable outcomes. GRI has evolved over time to become the gold standard in sustainability reporting, and we’re very pleased to be able to offer our subscribers easy access to the framework, to facilitate efficient, automated, enterprise-wide sustainability data management and reporting.”
About Benchmark ESG®
Benchmark ESG® (the next generation of Gensuite®) enables companies to implement robust cross-functional Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Solutions – locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles. Our comprehensive cloud-based software suite features intuitive, best-practice process functionality, flexible configurations and powerful extensions. For over two decades, our digital platform has helped companies manage safe & sustainable operations worldwide, with a focus on fast return on investment (ROI), service excellence and continuous innovation. Join nearly 3,000,000 users that trust Benchmark ESG® and the team at Benchmark Digital with their software system needs for operational risk and compliance, EHS, sustainability, product stewardship, supplier risk, and ESG data management / disclosure reporting.
About GRI
GRI is the independent, international organization that helps businesses and other organizations take responsibility for their impacts, by providing the global common language to report those impacts. The GRI Standards are developed through a multi-stakeholder process and provided as a free public good.
