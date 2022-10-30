FW: Berlin Barracks/ DUI 3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3006160
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT #: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/29/22 14:46 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Rd, Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI 3
ACCUSED: Scott Macaskill
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to Chelsea Rd in Williamstown for a report of a single vehicle crash. The operator, identified as Scott Macaskill was located at his residence and showed signs of impairment. Subsequent investigation led to Macaskill being arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Macaskill is being charged with DUI and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/16/22.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 11/16/2022 @ 12:30 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: No
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Not attached due to injuries from crash
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648