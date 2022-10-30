FW: Berlin Barracks/ DUI 3

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3006160

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT #: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/29/22 14:46 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Rd, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI 3

ACCUSED: Scott Macaskill

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to Chelsea Rd in Williamstown for a report of a single vehicle crash. The operator, identified as Scott Macaskill was located at his residence and showed signs of impairment. Subsequent investigation led to Macaskill being arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Macaskill is being charged with DUI and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/16/22.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 11/16/2022 @ 12:30 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: No

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Not attached due to injuries from crash

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

