Submit Release
News Search

There were 183 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,988 in the last 365 days.

FW: Berlin Barracks/ DUI 3

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3006160

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                  

CONTACT #: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  10/29/22 14:46 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea Rd, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI 3

 

ACCUSED: Scott Macaskill

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, State Police responded to Chelsea Rd in Williamstown for a report of a single vehicle crash. The operator, identified as Scott Macaskill was located at his residence and showed signs of impairment. Subsequent investigation led to Macaskill being arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Macaskill is being charged with DUI and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/16/22.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE / TIME:   11/16/2022  @ 12:30 hours

COURT:  Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: No

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Not attached due to injuries from crash

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

You just read:

FW: Berlin Barracks/ DUI 3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.