BTP Automation Partners with Hess Travel and Maupin Travel on Hotel Sourcing Innovation
SaaS-Based, Data-Driven Automated Hotel Sourcing Platform Targets TMC PartnershipsLA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTP Automation, an industry leader in SaaS, real-time data-driven hotel sourcing solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Travel Management Company (TMC) Hess Travel, and Maupin Travel. Raleigh, N.C.-based Maupin Travel merged with Bountiful, UT-based Hess Corporate Travel in March 2022.
This partnership incorporates BTP's proprietary hotel sourcing platform, which delivers real-time hotel spend and sustainability performance visibility as well as proactive automation for compliance and negotiations. In partnering with BTP, both Hess Travel and Maupin Travel can offer their customers a robust hotel program management technology platform and gain critical TMC operational efficiencies.
“BTP Automation has positioned itself as an industry leader to fill a very important role in Travel Management. Their amazing team of people magnifies their commitment to the space.,” said Mike Davidson, COO Maupin-Hess Travel.
“At Maupin Travel, our customers rely on us to put the best possible hotel programs in place for their travel policy and budget. This is challenging given constant changes to the best available rates or offered amenities across our hundreds of hotel partners. BTP automates the hotel RFP process and gives our customers and us real-time visibility into hotel offerings, allowing us to know which hotel is the best fit for our customers at all times. We are excited to partner with BTP as they provide tools to better navigate the complex landscape of hotel offerings, " said Trevor Smith, President Maupin-Hess Travel.
"We are excited to add Hess Travel and Maupin Travel to our TMC Partnership Community. Business travel is back, and our unique relationship with these two powerhouses TMCs is helping their customers have greater visibility into their hotel spending, compliance, and sustainability performance.," said BTP Automation CEO Bruce Yoxsimer.
About BTP Automation
Business Travel Performance (BTP) Automation, Inc. has developed the corporate travel industry's first and only adaptive business travel management system. BTP provides continuous data-driven refinement of the negotiated hotel program that considers actual travel patterns and changing market conditions. It can automatically and dynamically renegotiate program terms and conditions throughout the hotel program life cycle. The entire system can be used in a fully automated mode, eliminating the need for manual RFP generation and delivery.
For more information, visit http://www.btpautomation.com.
About Hess Travel
Not all travel agencies are travel management companies (TMCs). As a leading TMC with headquarters in Utah, Hess Corporate Travel is among the most elite in the travel management field, providing business travel consulting and business travel management services in the Salt Lake City region, throughout the United States, and globally. Our corporate travel services leverage best-of-class technology with remarkably personalized service, providing our clients with the security of global reach and the tremendous benefit of familiar, friendly travel managers.
For more information, visit https://www.hesstravel.com/
About Maupin Travel
At Maupin Travel, we are travel consultants, not simply travel agents. Whether working with our Corporate, University, or Groups & Meetings teams or with our Vacation team, we will help you craft a travel program that fits your corporate objectives, your expense and reporting needs, your budget, or your bucket list. We have been serving our customers since 1979. We embrace the fact that each of our Corporate and Vacation customers are unique, and we look forward to learning about your goals and crafting a solution with you.
For more information, visit https://maupintravel.com/
Annette Cumming
BTP Automation
annette@btpautomation.com