A Writer's Life Legend: Everyone Enters Their Own Desert -Xue Mo and His Light

Global Scholars,Publishers Talk About the Life Legend of Xue Mo, XueMo's Works attracted eyeballs from all over the world at Frankfurt Buchmesse 2022

AURORA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chinese Writer Xue Mo’s works attracted eyeballs from all over the world at Frankfurt Buchmesse 2022. Sponsored by Beijing Ruxue Media, the themed exhibit "Everyone Enters Their Own Desert -- Xue Mo and His Light" drew to a successful close on October 23rd.

Christina Werum Wang and Professor Ri Jin from Goethe University Frankfurt; Tali Carmi, a well-known publisher in Israel and Dani Silas, a literary agent of Ebook Pro attended the event as honored guests. Besides, there were brilliant comments on Xue Mo’s work presented on site from the BBC Radio Four presenter Sarah Lam, Paolo Marcenaro, an Italian translator, Sinologist Nicky Harman in UK, Nicola Clayton, the producer of Selected Stories in Audiobook and sincere remarks from writer Xue Mo.

The event centered the desert trip conveyed by The Women, the Camels and the Dholes and the new book release of Selected Stories by Xue Mo in Hebrew. "Desert" conveyed in the event not only refers to the harsh natural environment, but also means the sufferings, setbacks, tribulations and darkness that everyone may encounter. Xue Mo and His Light symbolizes the light of hope, the light of dream, the light of courage to move forward, his strong personal perseverance and independent tenacity when Xue Mo walked out of a remote village in western China and transformed into a legend figure.

"The Women, the Camels and the Dholes'' , which reminds me of the film "Everything is Nothing" directed by JC Chandor and "Tracks'', directed by John Curran, convey a sobering theme," When one loses the courage to live, he loses everything. "Nicola Clayton commented.

Recalling her experience in narrating Selected Stories by Xue Mo, Sarah Lam said she was completely sucked in by the story and the powerful characters of the two heroines – Lanlan and Ying’er – left a deep impression on her.

Tali Carmi said, "We plan to cover Selected Stories by Xue Mo in newspapers in Israel. When I first read the book, I was very impressed, including the themes depicted in the book and the writing style of the author. In fact, I grew up living in the desert area of Israel, and this book is also about the desert, although I have never been to western China, I feel that everything in the book is very familiar and sunny. I think the Hebrew readers will love the book.”

"Xue Mo describes a true life and true living groups of people in China.” Dani Silas commented.

Christina Werum Wang said, "Each writer has his own experience, his own story, and I’m keen to know them. Of course, I also want to know about Chinese life, customs, beliefs, and what the Chinese people think.The writers like Xue Mo do not know for the world, it is really a great regret!”

Pro. Ri Jin said: "Xue Mo's work with Tolstoy’s style describes the true life, the groups especially who living in the eastern cities now are not so familiar with the true western of China, hence, you can not find the true native China in Beijing or Shanghai."

As Xue Mo said in his speech at the event "The reason why I wrote this story is to tell people that there are countless similar legends happening in China. If you can go into this legend, you can go into China,you can see human nature ,even human beings. This story tells us that as long as we can stand up in the life’s storms and do not fall down, no matter how many "Dholes" we face , we will go out, we will overcome the bad luck, to realize our dream.”

Xue Mo, is a famous contemporary writer in China who plums the earth with his footsteps and lives through his pen. A favorite son of the Qilian Mountain Range, he has fashioned his life and his aspirations out of the natural scenery and musical traditions of the place. He travels far in the fulfillment of his dreams and never stops searching; he wields a pen to memorialize his hometown and writes with passion. The wisdom flowing from his fingertips lights up the hearts of countless readers. He devoted twelve years of his life to writing his Desert Trilogy. One of the novels Desert Rites is a realistic depiction of China’s rural life in the second half of the twentieth century. Telling the stories of a generation of peasants’ struggle for survival.

Xue Mo’s writing style combines hallucinatory realism with the depiction of the reality of rural life in China and Chinese inner worlds. He employs a variety of literary forms including novels, poems, and philosophical essays, and his work has investigated the themes of love, freedom, life and death, and human relationship with nature. He has won multiple Literature Prizes in China.The Guardian newspaper published one story of Selected Stories by Xue Mo -"Old Man Xin Jiang "- in their five top short stories from contemporary China collection.Xue Mo's works have enjoyed extensive Chinese media coverage, received critical acclaim and are regularly identified as seminal literature in China.His books have been published by high profile publishers around the world and translated into over 20 languages. Available English-version books include: Desert Rites, Desert Hunters, White Tiger Pass, Curses of Xi Xia Dynasty, Wild Fox Ridge, Eternal Love, The Crunching of Broad Beans at Dead of Night,The World is A Reflection of the Mind, Mother Wolf Gray and epic poem SuoSalang.

Notably, The World Is a Reflection of the Mind in Italian is available now, published by Anteo Edizioni and translated by Paolo Marcenaro.This book goes through story by story conveys why so many people are suffering from anxiety and emotional pain, aims to help you see through the illusions, to see the enlightening and liberating power within you. Like Xue Mo and his light, the book may help you through hard times in life and find the courage to move forward.

