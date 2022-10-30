Maryland State Police Helicopter Crew Rescues Victim After Embankment Fall In West Virginia

October 30, 2022

(MATHIAS, W.Va.) – A Maryland State Police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County, West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver after a vehicle pursuit in the area of Howards Lick Road Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Hardy County (W.Va.) Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 5, based in Cumberland, Maryland, to respond to Howards Lick Road in Mathias, West Virginia after rescue personnel encountered treacherous and remote conditions for extraction of an injured victim after a vehicle pursuit.

The victim was a male who sustained injuries when he attempted to flee down a steep embankment, ultimately falling 200 yards. Trooper 5, the Aviation Command’s helicopter, arrived on scene and maneuvered the helicopter into an 80-foot hover above the steep, mountainous terrain and a trooper/paramedic was lowered to the patient. Trooper 5 performed an 80-foot hoist extraction of the patient who was then transported to Winchester Medical Center, in Winchester Virginia for treatment of his injuries.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command has served Maryland citizens since 1970 and operates a fleet of ten AW-139 helicopters from seven bases throughout Maryland. Missions include medevac, law enforcement, search & rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment. The success of rescues performed by the Aviation Command depends a great deal on the cooperative effort of local fire, rescue, EMS, and law enforcement agencies.

