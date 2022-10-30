Anti-epidemic measures imposed to the workplace of the imported case recorded this morning

MACAU, October 30 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre received a report from the Zhuhai authorities last night (29 October) that one 43-year-old female Macao resident was found to have common activity track with a positive case in Zhuhai, at Shunda Express in Gongbei Port Underground Shopping Centre. The Health Bureau immediately arranged sampling and medical observation for the woman, who then tested positive in the early hours of today (30 October). She was sent to the Public Health Clinical Centre at Estrada do Alto de Coloane for further diagnosis and treatment. She tested negative in nucleic acid test on 24 October and 26 October, and was classified as an imported case according to epidemiological investigation.

According to the Centre, the woman is a croupier at MGM Cotai casino. With negative NAT result on 24 and 26 October, she went to work from 07:00 to 15:00 on 26 October, from 07:00 to 15:00 on 27 October, and from 07:00 to 11:00 on 28 October. Therefore, the following measures will be imposed to her workplace, until further notice:

Suspend operation of the casino;

Suspend business of the hotel restaurants;

Suspend business of the shops attached to the hotel;

Suspend all gathering activities in the hotel;

Suspend admission of new hotel guests;

Casino staff, hotel staff and hotel guests are isolated on site immediately (from 30 October to 1 November).

In addition, individuals who have stayed in the casino for more than half an hour between 27 October and 29 October are subjected to the following nucleic acid testing requirements:

1. The Macao Health Code will turn yellow. Perform rapid antigen test once a day and report the test result through the Macao Health Code app. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

2. Perform nucleic acid test on Day 1 (i.e. 30 October), Day 2, Day 3, Day 5 and Day 7. If the nucleic acid test through Day 7 are negative, the health code will return green on Day 8. The individuals concerned may schedule for free NATs at https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook (result will not be uploaded to the Macao Health Code and cannot be used for border crossing purpose). For self-paid NAT stations (appointment required), the link for booking is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook (result will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code and can be used for border crossing purpose).