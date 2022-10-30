MACAU, October 30 - NAT from red-coded zone, key area and regular testing drives: From 00:00 to 24:00 on 28 October, 90,589 samples have been collected; One in the red-coded zone (under management and control) tested positive as announced last night, the rest are negative
You just read:
[Infographic] All people in Macao are required to do a rapid antigen self-test on 30 and 31 October and 1 November
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.