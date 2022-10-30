Submit Release
[Infographic] All people in Macao are required to do a rapid antigen self-test on 30 and 31 October and 1 November

MACAU, October 30 - NAT from red-coded zone, key area and regular testing drives: From 00:00 to 24:00 on 28 October, 90,589 samples have been collected; One in the red-coded zone (under management and control) tested positive as announced last night, the rest are negative

