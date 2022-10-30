Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 4200 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense that occurred on Friday, October 28, 2022, in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 1:20 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and took the victim’s property and vehicle. One of the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle the other suspect fled in the awaiting vehicle.

The suspects and suspects’ vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/M-GYHbVd41U

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.