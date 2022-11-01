Telewave.io will be in Attendance at Two Important Conferences in November
Meet with us at the Marketing Communication Conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico Nov 8-10 or The Wireless Leadership Summit in Tucson, Arizona Nov 16-16FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telewave.io, a leading manufacturer of RF products for public safety, land mobile radio, and other radio communications services, will be attending two events in November, the Communications Marketing Conference Nov 8-10, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico and the Wireless Leadership Summit Nov 15-16, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona. These two important events will enable attendees to meet with and have detailed discussions with Telewave.io personnel.
The Communications Marketing Conference event, CMA-2022, sponsored by the Communications Marketing Association will be held at the Crown Plaza in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This important annual event provides representatives and distributors in the wireless industry an opportunity to engage with wireless equipment manufacturers in an environment conducive to networking, learning, and most importantly, investigating the possibilities for mutually beneficial partnerships.
The Wireless Leadership Summit, hosted by the Enterprise Wireless Association will be held at the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson, Arizona. Telewave.io will have a staffed booth (# 125) showcasing some of our newest products and services designed to meet the deployment and operating challenges with mission-critical wireless networks. This event will provide an opportunity for network installers, operators, and service providers to gain a better understanding of Telewave.io’s field-proven end-to-end solutions including, in-building and outdoor PIM-rated antennas, filers, duplexers, and many other RF building blocks and sub-systems and also learn about our expanded Professional Services group with enhanced antenna testing services.
“We look forward to meeting our reps, distributors, and other wireless industry reps at CMA-2022. It provides us the opportunity, in a single venue, to provide product updates and develop strategies for further market development. said, Dr Mo Shakouri President and CEO of Telewave.io, The Wireless Leadership Summit gives us the opportunity to showcase our new 44DL Wattmeter, describe our expanded Professional Services Group and hear from network installers and network operators about the challenges they are facing with their mission critical networks.”
For more information about the Communications Marketing Conference see: http://cma-cmc.org For more information about the Wireless Leadership Summit see: www.enterprisewireless.org
About Telewave.io
Telewave.io designs and manufactures high quality products for RF networks. It serves wireless system operators, public safety providers, local and state governments, and federal agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fremont, California. Telewave.io strives to be the premier supplier of seamless interoperable communication systems that provide security and reliability in mission critical eco-systems for both commercial and military applications worldwide. Telewave.io products are made in the USA and used by more than 7,500 equipment and network manufacturers and government agencies throughout the world.
