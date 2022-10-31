Walford Home Adds Popular Farmhouse Home Décor Brand to RangeMe, Continuing Wholesale Market Expansion
Popular E-Commerce Brand Walford Home is Expanding Their Marketplaces – Joined RangeMe in Time for Holiday Season
The RangeMe platform is the perfect place for larger retailers to discover the Walford Home brand, connect, and trade online. ”CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the recent launch of Walford Home’s wholesale program, the company has announced the addition of a third platform - RangeMe. The home and garden décor company previously announced the launch of their wholesale program and wholesale marketplaces on Faire and Handshake. The Walford Home brand features rustic and farmhouse-chic products that are both decorative and functional. Walford Home products are also receiving high marks from restaurateurs, innkeepers, decorators, photographers, real estate agents, and farmers (corn mazes and berry picking) due to the vintage feel of their galvanized decor pieces.
— Lawrence Barnes, CEO of Walford Home
Lawrence Barnes, CEO of Walford Homes said, “We are excited to expand Walford Home’s wholesale program with the launch of our brand on RangeMe. The platform is the perfect place for larger retailers to discover our brand, connect, and trade online. We wanted to continue to grow the company with additional channels. Additionally, all Walford Home products are ready to ship from the U.S. today, making our line of farmhouse décor the perfect addition for fall and the winter holiday shopping seasons.”
How can you bring Walford Home to your customers?
RETAILERS: Visit the Walford Home brand page on
RangeMe: https://range.me/Sw54RIYxyZSMPlQQO_o7HA
Faire: http://walfordhome.faire.com/. New Faire accounts receive $100 off and one year of free shipping.
Handshake: https://www.handshake.com/suppliers/walford-home-30532. Handshake is free to use for both retailers and does not charge fees or commissions.
ABOUT WALFORD HOME
Established in 2017, Walford Home is an American family-owned business located in North Carolina. Walford Home products are proudly designed in the US by our internal team. Walford Home specializes in premium quality home, kitchen and garden products designed exclusively by us to bring character and accent your home. Walford Home's galvanized décor and kitchen products are both functional and decorative, created specifically for you in our distinctive farmhouse style.
To find out more about Walford Home and their other products, please visit the company’s website https://www.walfordhome.com.
