Fantasy Lab To Debut “TIME TO DREAM” Immersive Experience In Las Vegas
At Fantasy Lab we believe in the future from our childhood. One where technology brings people together and bridges gaps in culture and language.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fantasy Lab is an immersive collection of thoughts, dreams and emotions brought to life by original technologies that blur the lines between science and fiction. The popular Mexico City experiential entity is excited to open its doors in Las Vegas, NV, expanding its global footprint with its second outpost, on November 5, 2022, and aims to transport visitors to another world. Fantasy Lab launches with its signature “TIME TO DREAM” exhibition, a one-of-a-kind thrilling, mesmerizing and exhilarating experience.
Fantasy Lab’s popular immersive space is an unforgettable experience created by a Mexican group of Engineers, Artists, Musicians, Content Creators and Visionaries, sure to impress attendees and blow their minds. Guests are invited to journey into their deepest dreams and desires through the magical elements they encounter. The immersive space offers the experience of wandering through an endless illuminated void, simulating one’s darkest fears and a field of stars all in one experiential place, with incredible lighting installations, advanced technology and captivating visuals. There is a full narrative from start to finish, to convey an inspiring message delivered via an exhilarating experience. The entire Fantasy Lab space incorporates uplifting messages and escape, to evoke positive emotions and hope. The music is also highly curated, to complete the proper experience and interaction for guests.
“At Fantasy Lab we believe in the future from our childhood. One where technology brings people together and bridges gaps in culture and language. We believe in a world where technology provides hope and connection, not disenchantment and isolation, and we’re doing our part to make it a reality. Why? Why…not.” - Fantasy Lab Founder Ricardo Franco
“We wanted to bring Mexico to Las Vegas, and showcase our incredible original immersive experience and concept. We are so excited to continue to share our creation with new audiences,” adds Ricardo. This coveted Mexico City experience destination now adds Las Vegas to its portfolio, expanding their global footprint. Along with the TIME TO DREAM experience, Fantasy Lab includes a full service restaurant and bar, open seven days a week. Fantasy Lab will also offer a yearly membership, ($59 for the annual pass membership for a limited time inaugural enrollment).
Fantasy Lab has chosen the Las Vegas-based global hospitality group, In The Moment, as the management company on the project.
The TIME TO DREAM Experience consists of a 7-room experience with an 8-10 minute duration in each room. Thus, guests will enter the experience at a scheduled time and exit the experience after approximately one hour (70 minutes). Those under 12 years of age must have an adult to accompany them. Children under the age of 4 are not allowed to enter the Time To Dream Experience.
In addition to the impressive interior, guests can continue the experience with Fantasy Lab’s three interactive outdoor murals. Attendees can open their camera, scan the QR code, point the image towards the “Time To Dream” mural, and watch it come alive, allowing visitors to create their own custom social media video as they are literally transported into the art. The mural is located at the entrance to Fashion Show near the main valet/uber drop adjacent to Forever 21.
Fantasy Lab: Time To Dream, All Year.
Located at Fashion Show Las Vegas, the largest shopping destination on the Las Vegas Strip, Fantasy Lab will be open seven days a week, Friday & Saturday until 11:00pm, Sundays until 8:00pm, and weekdays until 9:00pm, along with the restaurant and bar which will stay open an hour later each day. Visit www.FantasyLabLV.com for hours of operation and more information. Access will be available directly from the strip as well as inside the Fashion Show. (3200 Las Vegas Blvd, Level 1, Suite 1115, Las Vegas, NV 89109).
About Fantasy Lab Las Vegas:
Created in 2019 by Ricardo L. Franco and Ricky Franco with the idea of using technology to give people 60 minutes of motivational and uplifting messages. Shortly after Fantasy Lab’s opening, Antonio del Valle, Fernando del Valle and his son, Fernando del Valle Jr. , decided to invest in Fantasy and to bring their knowledge in the retail space to take the company global. After opening its doors in February 2020 and having to shut down in March due to covid, Fantasy Lab was not able to re-open until August 2020. Thanks to an embedded message of hope throughout the experience, when people needed it the most, Fantasy Lab became the place to visit in Mexico City. The venue has been visited by more than 500,000 people from 30 different countries. In 2021 Fantasy Lab won the award for the best experience in the country and now it’s ready to pass its message to people from all over the world in Las Vegas.
Fantasy Lab is the ultimate immersive experience, a hybrid combination of technology, art and culture. It is a collection of feelings and emotions brought together by cutting edge technology that the visitor experiences through seven intricately detailed and designed rooms that bring fantastical dreams and visions to life. Conceptualized in Mexico City, Fantasy Lab now expands globally with their second location in Las Vegas,, to showcase their award winning concept to a new audience. Fantasy Lab is a 100% Mexican concept, the brainchild of partners Fernando del Valle and Ricardo Franco. Complete with a full bar and restaurant, the 16,000 square foot space located on the ground level of Fashion Show, is soon to be a premiere Las Vegas strip destination evoking fantasy, mind enhancement and excitement. www.FantasyLabLV.com | @fantasylablv
About ATENTI:
Worldwide digital pioneer company led by Ricardo L. Franco. ATENTI integrates state-of-the-art technologies to provide turnkey digital solutions. ATENTI creates distinctive environments by using the latest in indoor & outdoor displays, communication software, IoT, big data analytics and content creation. ATENTI has worked with companies such as AT&T, America Movil, Telcel, IPG Mediabrands, Amazon, UBER, Spotify, Coca-Cola, SBE Entertainment Group, and more.
About FAMVA:
Investment firm led by Fernando del Valle. FAMVA is headquartered in Mexico City and it focuses in the retail space (shopping malls, outlet centers and community/lifestyle centers).
About In The Moment:
ITM was founded by experienced brand producers, founders Jason “Jroc” Craig and Michael Fuller, highly respected names in the Vegas and global hospitality landscape. www.liveitm.com || @InTheMomentLV
About Fashion Show Las Vegas:
(FSLV) Fashion Show Las Vegas is a destination that brings the culture of fashion to life through never-before-seen experiences for locals, visitors, and fashionistas alike. Featuring an eclectic mix of more than 250 retailers and over 30 restaurants spread across 2-million square feet, FSLV is the largest shopping, dining,and entertainment destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Comprised of famed anchor stores such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom,and Saks Fifth Avenue and a delectable restaurant portfolio featuring strip-side dining options such as The Capital Grille, Galpão Gaucho BrazilianSteakhouse,and El Segundo Sol, Fashion Show LasVegas is sure to satisfy every taste. The iconic center is more than a shopping destination, it is a place to gather, explore, create and celebrate all aspects of life while owning fashion as a driver of culture. For more information, visit:www.fslv.com.
Media Contact:
