MSAR hails Central Government approval for airport expansion and related land reclamation

MACAU, October 29 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, expressed sincere gratitude to the Central Government for having granted approval for expansion of Macau International Airport and related land reclamation.

The approval from the Central Government was an encouraging step, fully illustrating its support for the Macao Special Administrative Region’s (MSAR’s) development, said Mr Ho. The MSAR Government hoped that improvements to airport infrastructure and the further opening of the air transport market, would facilitate the recovery and development of the aviation industry locally, and help create a more sustainable path for Macao’s civil aviation sector.

Since 2017, the MSAR Government has been working closely with the relevant ministries and committees of the Central Government on such matters. Macao has, as instructed, carried out several thematic studies on water conservancy, and environmental impact assessment. In August 2021, the MSAR Government submitted to the Central Government a formal request – with supporting report material – for expansion of the airport and related land reclamation.

The Chief Executive said that, from the establishment of the MSAR in 1999, the Central Government had always been creating favourable policies that benefitted Macao’s socio-economic development. In September 2022, the Central Government, after being briefed in a dedicated session about the latest economic situation in Macao and relevant work, had announced further favourable initiatives to accelerate recovery of Macao’s tourism sector and advance local infrastructure projects. It was a timely response to the needs of the people of Macao.

The expansion of Macau International Airport and related land reclamation would broaden the development potential of the MSAR, said Mr Ho. It was a step conducive to Macao further aligning with overall national development, and participating in the “Belt and Road” initiative, thus reinforcing the basis for the city’s economic recovery and adequate economic diversification, added Mr Ho.

The Chief Executive expressed appreciation to the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, and other ministries and committees of the country, for their guidance and support regarding the application process for the expansion of Macau International Airport and related land reclamation.