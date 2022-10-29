Andy Thomson Cut Taxes Four Times Business Groups Unanimous - Endorse Andy Thomson for House District 91
EINPresswire.com/ -- State House District 91 candidate Andy Thomson has received the endorsement of all the major local and state business organizations, including the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Florida, BluPac (Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce), BIZPAC of Palm Beach County, and Economic Council PAC Palm Beach County.
The broad list of business organizations supporting Andy is a testament to his record as a city councilman and the plan he will bring to Tallahassee. Andy voted to cut taxes four times as a city council member. In addition, his pro-jobs record has kept Boca Raton one of the premier business locations in south Florida.
Andy has the support of over 40 organizations and elected officials, including the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, Florida Realtors®, IAFF Local 1560, State Senator Lori Berman, State Senator Shevrin Jones, State Senator Tina Polsky, and State Representative Joe Casello. To see a complete list of Andy's endorsements, visit www.AndyForFlorida.com.
Andy was elected to the Boca Raton City Council during a special election in August 2018 and was re-elected without opposition in March 2020.
Andy currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency that governs Boca's downtown. He also serves on the governing board of the Palm Beach Transportation Authority.
Before his election to the city council, Andy served on the Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency's Citizens Advisory Committee, Vice-Chair, City of Boca Raton Education Task Force, and as a member of the City of Boca Raton Community Advisory Panel.
Andy graduated with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech, where he played on the Ramblin' Wreck football team. He received his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law. He practices law with the Boca Raton law firm of Baritz & Colman LLP, where he helps resolve business disputes. In addition, Andy is an adjunct professor at FAU, teaching local and state government. He met his wife Joanna during their first day of class at the University of Miami, and they have been together ever since. They were married in 2009 and are raising their five young children in Boca Raton. Andy coaches his kids in baseball, basketball, football, and soccer.
