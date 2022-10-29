Iran: Making and Breaking Human Rights History, Part II
Iranian Women Protestors
By Fran Briggs
As it pertains to social, political, and economic disparity, women and youth don’t see themselves as powerless, they see themselves as change-in-waiting.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the release of Iran: Making and Breaking Human Rights History, Part II. This final part of the series will examine why civil liberties and freedom are no longer elusive goals for many Iranians and an unprecedented and historic breakthrough as it pertains to the assembly of citizens.
— Fran Briggs
As a stark reminder, 22-year-old Iranian Mahsa Amini was arrested for wearing an improper hijab (head scarf). She later died while in the custody of Tehran’s morality police after allegedly slipping into a coma. Subsequent events that led to Mahsa Amini’s death sparked a revolt to challenge Iran's parliament and its crimes against humanity. Peaceful protests and demonstrations were met by excessive and lethal force from the police. “Iran: Making and Breaking Human Rights History,” was then developed.
A new generation of Iranians who are denied the freedom and quality of life much of the world enjoys has reached the apex. They move in a direct and unflinching manner and respond with zest and zeal. They know their worth, have the courage to articulate their expectations in public, and have the fortitude to stand firm against brutality and tyranny.
This new wave of courageous women is joined by vigorous youth and dedicated men. Collectively, they demand their rightful place in society. Women are boldly optimistic and know that if they persist in their endeavors for a dignified life, change will come. That is why the united front of this demographic has become the regime’s biggest challenge to date.
The Islamic Republic of Iran has never worked towards a just, equal, and society for all. It is simply not in its interest.
But the tides are changing. In response to and support of the demonstrations by protestors, citizens are challenging antiquated ways of thinking breaking social barriers in the interest of all.
For example on October 23, students at Sharif University of Technology, the highest-ranking public technological university in Iran, defied the state-mandated gender segregation law for the university dining hall. After attempting to enter, sit and eat together, men and women were immediately evicted by the university.
The next day, male and female students set out to carry out their former classmates’ objective. After moving barricades positioned to encourage segregation, they entered and sat down in the dining hall together. The act of defiance was epic. The historic breakthrough in the right to assembly as citizens was a celebrated victory for Iranians.
The vast differences in opportunities and freedoms enjoyed by the system’s affiliated elite and ordinary Iranians have never been so obvious. And never have so many people deprived of basic civil liberties been inspired to do something about it. As it pertains to social, political, and economic disparity, women and youth don’t see themselves as powerless, they see themselves as change-in-waiting. The social and economic elite understand this best of all.
To crush the uprising, the Iranian regime has deployed a litany of retaliation tactics, but these systems designed to demoralize continue to fail. Tehran is forced to reckon with a new generation of Iranians.
Iran’s Uprising Gets Global Support
43 days after Iran’s latest protest movement erupted, it continues to grow and enlarge its territory.
For the past few weeks, Saturday solidarity rallies in America have drawn crowds that increase each week.
Protesters in D.C. sing "Bacraye," a song that is about life and freedom. "Bacraye" is the unofficial anthem of the Iran protests. The artist, Shervin Hajipour, was detained shortly after posting the song to his Instagram in late September. It had more than 40 million views.
In Berlin, Germany police estimated that a crowd estimated to be “several tens of thousands” walked from Victory Column in Berlin to Tiergarten Park. The protest was organized by the Women Life Freedom Collective to show solidarity for Iranian women and activists. Iran’s dissidents have proven that paradigm-shifting and tangible, meaningful actions are the keys to progress. After four decades of uprisings, they are finally keeping the world’s attention and support.
Has there been any other time in Iran's history when countries across the globe stood with them?
I certainly don’t know of one.
What I do know is that something remarkable is happening in Iran. There is a definitive shift in the air which favors protestors simply because they refuse to give up hope.
Of all the values I have identified for humans, freedom is among the most important. And most admired by me as of late is the most recent effort by Iranian citizens to claim it. The amount of complexity and opposition around liberty is unacceptable. It is after all, a basic human right. If the liberty of one is disavowed, may there always be another to be his voice.
This concludes the second of two segments of Iran: Making and Breaking Human Rights History. There may not be a specific path forward yet, however, the day has come when systems designed to demoralize have failed. Tehran is now learning from a new generation of Iranians
ABOUT FRAN BRIGGS
Fran Briggs is an investigative reporter, award-winning journalist, and publicist. She works across the private, public, and philanthropic sectors where she designs and develops concepts, brands, and content for clients and her own entities. She is an advocate for human rights, spiritual freedom, political freedom, inspiration, education, physical fitness, health, and nutrition. Fran contributes to television, radio, newspapers, and broadcast platforms. Her work has been featured on and in, CNN, FOX, ABC, NBC, CBS, Oprah, Boxing Scene, Wall Street Select, Black Enterprise, Self Magazine, and more. Prior to entering the literary field, she held positions as a mental health rehabilitation specialist and account manager for Philip Morris, USA.
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn