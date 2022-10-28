Participation in an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council

TAJIKISTAN, October 28 - Today, October 28, 2022, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, took part in an extraordinary session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in a videoconference format.

The session was also attended by Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

The heads of the CSTO member states heard the report of the Secretary General of the Organization on the results of the work of the CSTO Mission in the Republic of Armenia from September 15 to 24, 2022.

During the session, the importance of strengthening political and diplomatic measures to normalize the situation and improve security in the Caucasus region of collective security, including on the basis of tripartite statements by the heads of state of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, was emphasized.

In his speech, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, reaffirming the determination of Tajikistan to continue to follow its allied obligations within the CSTO, noted the need to take effective measures within the CSTO to further develop the crisis response system.

Following the session, the heads of state instructed the Council of Foreign Ministers to continue working on a set of measures to assist the CSTO in stabilizing the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.