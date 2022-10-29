St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI#2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4008486

TROOPER: Verdall Cole

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/28/22 @ 2322 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Center St/ Back Center Rd, Lyndonville

VIOLATION: DUI # 2

ACCUSED: James Young

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/28/22 at approximately 2322 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury patrolled Center St / Back Center Rd in Lyndonville Vermont. Troopers observed a vehicle in front of them straddling the fog line and then driving on the center line while they were traveling near the intersection of Center St / Back Center Rd. Troopers stopped this vehicle and observed several signs of impairment on the operator. The operator was arrested a for suspicion of DUI, processed at the St Johnsbury Barracks, and released to a sober adult.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 at 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.