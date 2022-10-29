St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI#2
CASE#: 22A4008486
TROOPER: Verdall Cole
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/28/22 @ 2322 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Center St/ Back Center Rd, Lyndonville
VIOLATION: DUI # 2
ACCUSED: James Young
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/28/22 at approximately 2322 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury patrolled Center St / Back Center Rd in Lyndonville Vermont. Troopers observed a vehicle in front of them straddling the fog line and then driving on the center line while they were traveling near the intersection of Center St / Back Center Rd. Troopers stopped this vehicle and observed several signs of impairment on the operator. The operator was arrested a for suspicion of DUI, processed at the St Johnsbury Barracks, and released to a sober adult.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
