Anunnaki Brothers Condemn the Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack and Reflect on the Ironic Coincidence

Anunnaki Brothers Respectfully Discuss Satire, Truth, and Free Speech. Safe Satire Public Service Announcement Save the Planet! Eat a Politician Cookbook. front cover

The Anunnaki Brothers do not condone, advocate, promote, or encourage any form of violence, however, it does appear that they did eerily predict this event.

We sometimes forget the spillover effect of our huge psychic powers. It’s hard to predict how the universe will react to our kind of energy... but no one should ever be harmed from humor. ” — Kreego and Enki

NYC, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anunnaki Brothers Kreego and Enki are two independent minded illegal aliens from the Planet Nibiru who recently published their controversial and satirical “ Save The Planet! Eat a Politician Cookbook ” where an illustration depicts Nancy Pelosi was hammered with a mallet and turned into a parmigiana style meal.The Anunnaki Brothers would like to go on record stating that they wish Paul Pelosi a speedy recovery from the recent hammer attack. The Anunnaki Brothers do not condone, advocate, promote, or encourage any form of violence against any innocent humans or other beings on this planet.Kreego and Enki, interviewed on Friday, 27 October 2022, as to whether they predicted this hammer attack, stated, “We sometimes forget the spillover effect of our huge psychic powers. It’s hard to predict how the universe will react to our kind of energy; sometimes the universe picks things up and sometimes it doesn’t, but no one should ever be harmed from humor. We hope that humanity will take a deep breath and relax, as we encourage the public to have a respectful, safe debate regarding ways to improve trust in politicians and address voter dissent. Clearly, both parties have created a fog of divisiveness as a means to gain power over the electorate.”The Anunnaki Brothers acknowledge that their huge psychic powers have had a huge impact on international affairs and would like to reassure humanity of their important mission to help save the planet from the upcoming humorless apocalypse by simply promoting free speech, satire , and truth as a force against tyranny.The brothers who wrote, illustrated, and published the book, call on politicians to take an oath of office that they will not be corrupt or self-serving and if they are caught doing so, they must voluntarily submit their bodies to be consumed by the citizens.They state that the act of a wayward politician surrendering themselves to be eaten is based on the Nibiru ritual, “Nonmomofo,” a time – honored tradition that turned the tables on corrupt elected officials and which has ensured that politicians truly serve the public one way or another.When asked how they will now control their immense psychic energy, they stated, “We will now seclude ourselves in our quantum entangled, aluminum foil insulated, inner sanctum, where our immense psychic energy can be contained and focused on saving the planet. "They further asserted, "We will focus our psychic power by applying a magnified quantum butterfly-effect against evil murdering dictators such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jung-Un who need to be removed from power by all metaphysical means.”The brothers Kreego and Enki expressed, “Even though Paul Pelosi may be a political liability to his wife, we hope she will still assist him in his recovery. There are many reasons for her to keep him around as he is an uncannily successful businessman. We know that after being married to Senator Pelosi for 59 years, he certainly has acquired the super-human strength and resilience to endure anything.”

Anunnaki Bros at the Supreme Court