KAILASA® Om Awards conferred to twenty-two (22) statesmen and dignitaries

SHRIKAILASA's Department of Religion and Worship hosted the KAILASA Om Award Ceremony on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadasami which also marks the completion of the 42nd Chaturmasya of The SPH.The venerated Chaturmasya in Hindu tradition, is the four-month period from Guru Poornima to Vijayadasami (from July to October). Chaturmasya is the time when great Hindu Incarnations, Seers, Saints, Sanyasis, and all spiritual aspirants observe four fortnights of austerities. In the divine life of The SPH, the Chaturmasya rituals commenced from the mere age of 3 and marked the beginning of the shastradhyanam, or intense study of scriptures, and other spiritual austerities for The SPH.Vijayadasmi marks the end of Chaturmasya, as well as Navaratri, one of the most intensely celebrated festivals in Hinduism. Navaratri is dedicated to the worship of the Divine Cosmic Mother, Parashakti. It celebrates nine different expressions of the Devi energy (Cosmic feminine energy) spanning over a period of nine nights and ten days.Hinduism not only empowers women, Hinduism worships women. In fact, worship of the divine feminine Consciousness - Devi worship - is unique to the Hindu tradition. The SPH is reviving this mother-worship tradition - the Shakta tradition - and the matrilineal society of Hinduism that used to exist in the ancient times in 56 Hindu nations; which unfortunately have become extinct due to the centuries of persecution of Hindus.Reviving the grand narrative of Hinduism including the practice of mother worship is needed now more than ever to ensure a non-violent, peaceful coexistence for future generations.In His Live Presidential Address during the KAILASA Om Awards ceremony, The SPH further expanded on the rich tradition of mother worship - a tradition unique to Hinduism. Hinduism worships the ultimate in the form of mother - divine feminine consciousness, Devi, Parashakti. Even the power that resides in us, Shakti, is always represented in the ancient scriptures of Hinduism, the Vedas and Agamas, with the feminine connotation. All powers are described as a feminine energy.On Vijayadasami, the victory of Devi, is celebrated. On this auspicious day, The SPH asked us all to revive our decision to manifest Parashakti, supreme power, in our consciousness. Human beings are hardwired to experience Parashakti. In the Hindu tradition, the science for manifesting Parashakti is available and clearly documented in the Vedas and Agamas. KAILASA has compiled and established the power manifestation science in a way that is demonstrable and reproducible.The SPH called upon all leaders, dignitaries, royalty and social influencers attending the Vijayadasmi celebrations from different religions, countries, traditions, ethnicities and civilizations to help awaken humanity to the Shakti that resides in everyone so humanity can achieve their supreme possibilities, potential and powers. Keeping human beings as a slave and ruling them in a way that keeps them powerless and controlled is an old, out dated lifestyle.Hinduism had an enlightened civilization, it never denied the highest possibilities to anyone. It starts from the truth “You are the highest possibility” - Tatvamasi. It is time to revive the ancient enlightened Hindu civilization on planet earth. Hinduism has the system, knowledge, truths and methodology available for the whole world and every human being to wake up to their supreme potentiality, possibility and powers.Thanking the many esteemed statesmen and leaders who joined in virtually from around the world, The SPH pledged to work with leaders to end slavery of all types.The KAILASA Om AwardSM was conferred to the following dignitaries in recognition of their hard work, achievements and efforts towards global peace and co-existence:KAILASA Bhushan Award for extraordinary contributions to arts and culture1. Maestro Chandranath Bhattacharya, Sitar Maestro, Singapore2. Mr. Sašo Krasnov, Founder the Eureka Cultural Centre, SloveniaKAILASA Dharma Jyoti Religion and Worship Award, conferred upon individuals who demonstrate true compassion and commitment to humanity by using their life in service to others through Religion & Worship3. Sri Atma Ram Das, Representative of ISKON Temple, Calgary, CanadaKAILASA Devi Annapurneshwari Humanitarian Award, conferred upon women who, through their humanitarian service, provide for the well-being of humanity.4. Ms. Ana Lukner, Founder and President of the Board of the Truhoma Organization, SloveniaKAILASA Dharma Rakshana Social Justice Award, conferred upon individuals who have demonstrated unwavering commitment to protecting the natural law of justice and who live for life positivity5. Kamalakannan, Karbon Mobiles manager, Tiruvannamalai, India6. Saran Dakshinamoorthy, Photographer, Tiruvannamalai, India7. Mohan, Founder of Iyarkaiyin Thalaivan, Organic Hotel Founder, Thanjavur, India8. Saravanan, Head of Lotus News Channel, Coimbatore, India9. Surya Shiva, Tamilnadu BJP OBC State General Secretary, Trichy, India10. Mr. Uros Colja, Coordinator of Food For Life Slovenia, SloveniaKAILASA Ardhanareshwara Gender Equality Award, conferred upon courageous individuals who, through their work, contribute to Gender Equality11. Ms. Simona Mursec, Gender Rights Advocate, SloveniaKAILASA Oneness Award, conferred upon distinguished individuals who, through their work, promote the peaceful coexistence between all beings, including animals12. Mr. Matej Glivar and Mrs. Anja Glivar, Animal Rights Activists, Slovenia13. Ms. Jozica Rejec, Executive Master Chef, CEO, SloveniaKAILASA Mitra Award, conferred upon distinguished individuals who have established a long-lasting friendship with SHRIKAILASA14. His Worship Pandit Ubraj Narine, Mayor of the City15. His Worship Mayor Sam Atul, Mayor of Lira City Council, Republic of Uganda16. His Worship Joseph Mashuhuko Kiiza, Mayor of Fort Portal City, North Division, Republic of Uganda17. Mayor Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha, Mayor of Kabale Municipality, Republic of Uganda18. Nana Mustapha Amoakwa, Ebusuabatan and Current Acting Chief of The Egyir Ansah Royal Ebiradze Family of Oguaa Abura, Cape Coast19. Nana Akosua Gyamfiaba II, Paramount Queen-mother for the Shama Traditional Area, Ghana20. Nana Ekua Edugyanmaa I, Queen-mother of Andamba Nyimfa Division and the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, Ghana21. Hon. Mahmoud Mohammed Mussa, Mayor of Zanzibar City, Tanzania22. Mr. Nega Abera Akirso, Chief Administrator of Konta Zone, Ethiopia