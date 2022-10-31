World Premiere of INLET DRONE VIDEOS

INLET DRONE VIDEOS America's Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel Introduces New Service Offering

INLET DRONE VIDEOS will help recreational boat operators prepare for their sorties through high traffic waterway entrances by showing them exactly what to expect and what to avoid.” — Steve Troletti

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™ will publicly launch “INLET DRONE VIDEOS,” its newest service offering, in a special event before a live audience at the Maritime Institute in Maryland on Saturday.

Award-winning drone videographer Steve Troletti, who piloted drones for the new service’s three inaugural videos, announced the world premiere, saying, “We are very excited to present ‘INLET DRONE VIDEOS’ for the first time anywhere. The new service is designed to help recreational boat operators prepare for their first sorties through harbors, rivers, and other high traffic entrances by showing them exactly what to expect and what to avoid.”

Each INLET DRONE VIDEO features narrated low altitude aerial shots of leaving from and returning to specific major US waterways across the nation.

The launch event will take place at 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Saturday November 5 during the United States Power Squadrons District 5 Fall Educational Conference in the Marine Conference Center at Linthicum Heights, MD.

At the world premiere, attendees will screen the new service’s three inaugural videos covering the Cape Fear, NC; Haulover, FL; and Columbia River Bar, OR inlets.

America’s Boating Channel’s seventh season of videos, now in development, will premiere throughout the 2023 boating season and includes “BORDER CROSSING,” “SLIPS, TRIPS AND FALLS,” “PARTNER IN COMMAND,” “DISEMBARKING HAZARDS,” “BOATING WITH SMALL CHILDREN,” “ENGINE FAILURE CAUSES & CURES,” “TOWED SPORTS SAFETY,” “TYING DOCK LINES,” “INTROUDCING AIS,” “MARINE RADIO ETIQUETTE,” “NAVIGATING LOCKS,” and “WHY WEARING A LIFE JACKET IS COOL.”

To learn more, email INFO@AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced high-definition safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet and with the 2022 International Boating & Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com