Nov. 2 virtual meeting set for Loop 101 project north of Shea Blvd

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, to provide information about a future project to add lanes and make other improvements along Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) between Princess Drive and Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale.

The project will add one general purpose lane along that section of the Pima Freeway while also making changes to improve traffic flow at the Shea Boulevard, Raintree Drive, Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Princess Drive interchanges. Construction is expected to begin by late next year (2023) and take approximately two years to complete.

ADOT’s virtual public meeting for the Loop 101 Improvement Project between Princess Drive and Shea Boulevard is scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Join from a computer or smartphone via Zoom with the link https://bit.ly/ADOT101.

Join via telephone by calling (English) +1.301.715.8592 (Access Code 816-5068-3727 and Password 275280). For calls in Spanish dial +1.213.267.3760 (Conference ID Number is 531-608-107#).

During the virtual meeting, ADOT team members will present an overview of plans for the project followed by an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide comments.

The project is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan for the Phoenix area. The project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Visit the project website for more information and to subscribe for project updates by email.