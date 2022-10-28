NDDOT office closures expected next week

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will temporarily close all full-time Driver License offices and the Bismarck Motor Vehicle office Nov. 2 from noon to 5 p.m. for employee training.



Bowman, Rolla, Valley City, Watford City Driver License offices and all other Motor Vehicle offices will remain open during regular business hours.



“We know that closing offices temporarily may inconvenience some, but we are expecting minimum service disruption,” said Robin Rehborg, NDDOT deputy director for driver safety. “Our online services, kiosks, and mobile app will be available and are great options to complete most transactions.”



Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and schedule appointments early to avoid scheduled service disruptions.



For a complete list of NDDOT office locations or to schedule an appointment visit dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

