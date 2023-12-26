Submit Release
Westbound I-94 opens from Jamestown to Dawson

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol reopened the westbound lanes on Interstate 94 from Jamestown to Dawson.

This portion of I-94 was previously closed due to icy road conditions. Much of the state remains in a No Travel Advisory. Motorist should stay home and avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.  

Ice continues to impact road conditions. Motorists are urged to drive slowly and extend the following distance between vehicles.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated by the NDDOT daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.  

