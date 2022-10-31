Field of Honor® to Welcome Arrival of Tunnel to Towers Mobile Exhibit to Georgetown TX Nov 5th

The Tunnel to Towers Mobile 9/11 Exhibit The arrival of the Tunnel to Towers exhibit is quite the spectacle! A peek inside the Tunnel to Towers Mobile 9/11 Exhibit Trailer

For the first time in Central Texas, Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Exhibit will arrive in Georgetown on Nov 5 and be on display at Field of Honor® thru Nov 12

This is a special treat for Central Texans, and we encourage the public to join with others to cheer on the exhibit arrival beginning shortly after 9am from any point along the route.” — Field of Honor® Chairwoman Jeanne Cox

GEORGETOWN, TX, USA, October 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rotary Club of Georgetown TX is pleased to welcome the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 911 “Never Forget” Mobile Exhibit to the 2022 Field of Honor® , taking place November 5-12 where the 1,100 sqft mobile exhibit will be featured during the entire week of in San Gabriel Park in Georgetown TX. Actual FDNY Volunteers will be on hand to provide tours of the curated artifacts on display and share their own experiences from that tragic day.On Saturday November 5 the Mobile Exhibit will arrive in Georgetown TX and, starting near The Summit, be escorted by the City of Georgetown Police and Fire Departments, Williamson County Sherriff’s Department, and members of the Patriot Riders. The vehicles will travel to University Avenue, heading east to Austin Avenue, through the Georgetown Square and up to San Gabriel Park. Field of HonorChairwoman Jeanne Cox says "this is a special treat for Central Texans, and we encourage the public to join with others to cheer on the exhibit arrival beginning shortly after 9am from any point along the route."A welcome ceremony, music by the acclaimed Almost Austin Band and other festivities will take place in San Gabriel Park upon arrival, after which the exhibit will be assembled.This exhibit is made possible through generous grants from the W.D. Kelley Foundation, Optimum and the Greater Round Rock Community Foundation. Tours of this amazing 1,100 square foot, three-room exhibit will be provided by actual FDNY volunteers that personally experienced 9/11.

What IS The Tunnel to Towers Mobile Exhibit?