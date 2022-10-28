Submit Release
Kathleen Laney, President of Laney Solutions, Authored “How to Manage and Own Your Personal Brand” International Parking

We often confuse our reputation with our personal brand – but these two are different things.”
— Kathleen Laney

PLANO, TX, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathleen Laney is President of Laney Solutions, an executive search firm located in Denver, CO. Laney Solutions is the leading parking industry recruitment firm specializing in middle and senior management, experienced sales professionals, and executive-level placements.

Kathleen’s goal in establishing Laney Solutions was to provide high-quality executive recruitment to an under-served industry. And by having a narrow focus, she has developed exceptional parking industry expertise in a short period of time. The following is an article published by International Parking & Mobility Institute:

To clearly differentiate the value you bring to an organization during the interview process, you need to do more than have a good reputation. You need to have a well-crafted personal brand.

We often confuse our reputation with our personal brand – but these two are different things. Everyone has a reputation good or bad, and your reputation is largely based upon the opinions and beliefs people form about you as a result of your actions and behaviors. Your reputation is about your credibility within the industry. Your personal brand, on the other hand, is a much more intentional portrayal of your values to an interviewer. It is how you want people to see or perceive you.

Read the full article here: https://www.parking-mobility.org/2022/10/11/how-to-manage-and-own-your-personal-brand/

