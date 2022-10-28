Kathleen Laney, President of Laney Solutions, Authored “How to Manage and Own Your Personal Brand” International Parking

We often confuse our reputation with our personal brand – but these two are different things.” — Kathleen Laney

Kathleen’s goal in establishing Laney Solutions was to provide high-quality executive recruitment to an under-served industry. And by having a narrow focus, she has developed exceptional parking industry expertise in a short period of time. The following is an article published by International Parking & Mobility Institute:

To clearly differentiate the value you bring to an organization during the interview process, you need to do more than have a good reputation. You need to have a well-crafted personal brand.

We often confuse our reputation with our personal brand – but these two are different things. Everyone has a reputation good or bad, and your reputation is largely based upon the opinions and beliefs people form about you as a result of your actions and behaviors. Your reputation is about your credibility within the industry. Your personal brand, on the other hand, is a much more intentional portrayal of your values to an interviewer. It is how you want people to see or perceive you.

