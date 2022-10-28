IUB Approves Electric Generating Certificates for Hawkeye Solar, Hatchling Solar Projects

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) today issued an order granting a request for waivers and certificates of public convenience, use and necessity concerning the applications filed by Hawkeye Solar, LLC, and Hatchling Solar, LLC, regarding the companies’ separately proposed solar electric generating projects near Grand Mound in Clinton County, Iowa.

On March 4, 2022, the companies filed applications for the generating certificates under Iowa Code chapter 476A for two distinct and separate projects. Hawkeye Solar’s project, Docket No. GCU-2021-0005, is a proposed 200 megawatt (MW) solar generation facility, and the Hatchling Solar project, Docket No. GCU-2021-0006, is a proposed 50 MW solar generating facility to be located adjacent to Hawkeye Solar’s proposed facility.

The IUB’s order limits Hawkeye Solar’s and Hatchling Solar's certificates to the megawatts proposed; any increase to total generating capacity or the addition of a storage facility would require the companies to file for an amendment to the relevant certificate with the IUB. Additionally, if a request to transfer either facility to another entity is filed with the IUB, that request will require IUB approval in accordance with Iowa Code § 476A.7(2).

The IUB also granted the companies' requests to waive a hearing and associated requirements regarding a procedural schedule under Iowa law and the factors the IUB considers under Iowa Code 476A.6.

Prior to starting construction, the companies are each required to file a report describing their project’s final design, including whether portions of the project are sited in floodplain areas; identify the additional regulatory permits obtained due to the floodplain, if any; and analyze the flood risks to the project with a proposed flood mitigation plan. Copies of the companies Cultural Resources Unanticipated Discovery Plan and Decommissioning Plans are also required to be filed after they are created. Additionally, the companies can’t begin construction until they acquire and maintain all necessary zoning and other permits and file copies with the IUB within ten days of receiving such permits.

Documents regarding the Hawkeye Solar and Hatchling Solar facilities are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket Nos. GCU-2021-0005 and GCU-2021-0006.