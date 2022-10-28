Updated: ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 28-31) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Readers: The start time for this weekend's closure of westbound Loop 303 is 8 p.m. Friday (Oct. 28). Improvement projects on several Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend (Oct. 28-31), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled this weekend along Phoenix-area freeways:

Eastbound I-10 closed between State Route 51 and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 31) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All eastbound on-ramps between Third St and Broadway Road, including the southbound SR 51, westbound Loop 202, southbound I-17 and southbound SR 143 ramps to eastbound I-10, will be closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed. Detour : Allow extra travel time. Eastbound I-10 traffic north of downtown Phoenix can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and use southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound US 60 in Tempe to reconnect with I-10 beyond the closure. I-10 drivers in the West Valley also can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the closure and reach I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard. Note : 40th Street also closed in both directions between I-10 and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 31). Also : Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane at Guadalupe Road overnight from 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 31) for bridge work. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Elliot Road closed.

(Superstition Freeway) near Sky Harbor Airport (Oct. 31) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. : Allow extra travel time. Eastbound I-10 traffic north of downtown Phoenix can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and use southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound US 60 in Tempe to reconnect with I-10 beyond the closure. also can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the closure and reach I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard. : (Oct. 31). : (Oct. 31) for bridge work. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Elliot Road closed. Northbound I-17 closed between Northern Avenue and Thunderbird Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 31) for Valley Metro light rail bridge construction. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed. Detours : Allow extra travel time. Consider using northbound SR 51 to westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) in north Phoenix to reach northbound I-17. Drivers on northbound I-17 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure.

(Oct. 31) for Valley Metro light rail bridge construction. : Allow extra travel time. Consider using northbound SR 51 to westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) in north Phoenix to reach northbound I-17. Drivers on northbound I-17 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) c losed between Pima Road/Princess Drive and SR 51 in the north Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 31) for lane striping work. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Cactus Road, Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps from Pima Road to Tatum Boulevard closed. Detour : Consider exiting northbound Loop 101 ahead of the closure and using alternate routes. Drivers exiting at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard can travel west and continue on Bell Road to northbound SR 51 to enter westbound Loop 101 beyond the closure. Drivers north of Loop 101 can consider using westbound Pinnacle Peak Road to southbound Cave Creek Road. An alternate freeway route from the East Valley is westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound SR 51 to reach Loop 101. Note : One northbound Loop 101 lane between Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and the Pima Road exit will remain open . Expect delays and consider alternate routes.

(Pima Freeway) c in the north Valley (Oct. 31) for lane striping work. : Consider exiting northbound Loop 101 ahead of the closure and using alternate routes. Drivers exiting at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard can travel west and continue on Bell Road to northbound SR 51 to enter westbound Loop 101 beyond the closure. Drivers north of Loop 101 can consider using westbound Pinnacle Peak Road to southbound Cave Creek Road. is westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound SR 51 to reach Loop 101. : . Expect delays and consider alternate routes. Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 31) for construction. I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 restricted with access limited to using Sonoran Desert Drive (east of I-17). I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open. Detour : Alternate routes include westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to enter Loop 303 beyond the closure.

(Oct. 31) for construction. (east of I-17). : Alternate routes include westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to enter Loop 303 beyond the closure. Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to one lane (left three lanes closed) overnight between 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in the northwest Valley from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Oct. 30-Nov. 3) for pavement maintenance. Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.