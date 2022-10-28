Submit Release
Việt Nam-Russia joint venture welcomes first oil flow from Cá Tầm field's second rig

VIETNAM, October 28 -  

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam-Russia oil and gas joint venture (Vietsovpetro) on October 28 welcomed the first flow of oil pumped up from Cá Tầm 2 production platform (CTC-2) at Cá Tầm oil field.

The oil field is located at block 09-3/12 on the continental shelf of Việt Nam, about 160km to the southeast of Vũng Tàu City in the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

It is a small wellhead rig designed, manufactured, installed, and tested by Vietsovpetro. CTC-2 was built for oil and gas exploitation with 12 wells and a total construction weigh of about 2,380 tonnes.

Its construction began on January 22 this year and was completed on August 26. On September 15, its first production well was opened, beginning the drilling.

A total of nine wells are planned to be put into operation in 2022 and next year. — VNS

