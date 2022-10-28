Human Trafficking Coalition Kicks Off with Georgetown TX Rotarians Leading the Way
Members of the Georgetown TX Rotary Club and others are forging ahead with a community awareness and education project targeting the human trafficking problem.
While this effort is Rotary-led, this isn’t just a project for Rotarians. We are open and receptive to new members, clubs, and organizations who are passionate about the cause.”GEORGETOWN, TEXAS, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the leadership of PDG Beverly Luedke (2021-2022), District 5870 organized a District-wide project to bring awareness to the global problem of human trafficking which is prevalent here in Central Texas. District 5870 engaged with Global Connection International (GCI), leveraging its Mobile Awareness Education Lab to provide a resource at five key locations around the District including schools, fair grounds, and similar locations. The primary goal of the project was to generate community awareness of the human trafficking issue and educate the propensity for this problem to germinate locally. Fifty-Six “Club Champions”, members of each Club in the District, served as club-level promoters of this project. Nearly 1500 community members, students and faculty members, law enforcement and Rotarians participated in or attended informational events, notwithstanding a major winter storm causing the cancellation of several additional venues.
— President-nominee Roger Chappell
Continuing this effort into the current Rotary Year, members of the Rotary Club of Georgetown TX under the leadership of President-nominee Roger Chappell recently formed a committee of area club members and community organizations to develop an on-going initiative to further the awareness campaign. Dubbed the “Human Trafficking Coalition”, the group has representatives from the Sun City Rotary Club and Temple Rotary Club as well as local organizations including the Williamson County Sherriff’s Office, Key2Free and Unbound Now. Chappell says “While this effort is Rotary-led, this isn’t just a project for Rotarians. We are open and receptive to new members, clubs, and organizations who are passionate about the cause participating in the coalition.”
Presently, a feasibility study for purchasing the truck and exhibit trailer from GCI for use in the awareness efforts is underway. Preliminary approval from the Georgetown TX Rotary Foundation for the acquisition has been obtained, and the Foundation is actively seeking grants and other sponsorships to underwrite the costs including storage, insurance, and on-going maintenance and administrative expenses.
The Mobile Awareness Education Lab will be on display at the upcoming Sixth Annual Field of Honor ® November 5-12 in San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, TX. A full schedule of events can be viewed at http://GeorgetownTXFieldOfHonor.org. For more information about the Human Trafficking Coalition, please visit http://GeorgetownRotary.org.
